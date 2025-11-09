7 Costco Food Items That Aren't Really A Great Deal

Costco is wonderful for its great prices on bulk buys that let you stock up on both essentials and treats. However, some of the products aren't necessarily the best deals for many people. While each Costco item has its place and its intended buyer, a good number of customers will also find that certain shopping habits could be costing them unnecessary dollars.

This is down to a few factors, with the most common issue being that buying too much of a product could lead to it going to waste. Another problem is that some of the items people like to buy at Costco are easily available at non-membership stores for prices that are also pretty good. This particular issue has led more than one customer online to comment on Reddit, wondering why they should even pay Costco membership if they can find the same stuff at, say, Trader Joe's.

Costco is a fun place to shop with a lot of good-quality products and economical unit prices. But, if you're thinking about buying any of the following items, you might want to give your purchase some more thought to ensure you don't get a less-than-optimal deal.