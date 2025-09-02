Your Favorite Type Of Ribs Might Not Be Giving You The Best Bite For Your Buck

If you're after baby back ribs at a price that doesn't break the bank, get prepared to dig around at the grocery store and find yourself some loin back ribs. You get the best of both worlds: Flavor and value. But, of course, baby back (or loin back) ribs aren't the only cut out there. Take the humble St. Louis-style rib, for example. This is a bigger cut than baby backs, and certainly delivers on the bang for your buck front. As Robbie Shoults told us: "St. Louis-style ribs are the ones we use here at [Bear Creek] Smokehouse and we believe they are more flavorful and are the best value overall." Generally, St. Louis-style ribs deliver more meat, more fat, and arguably more flavor than their better known and smaller cousins; choosing them is a bit of a no-brainer!

What about spare ribs? They're beloved in barbecue culture all over the world, from the Deep South to China, but are they a value proposition? "Spare ribs are cheaper and there's a lot of barbecue joints that use them," Shoults explained. "However, you have to deal with the cartilage that is still attached to the rack, along with the tips. With that in mind, there will be some trimming and cutting that you will have to do on your own at home." They're a little extra effort, but, if you fancy taking on the challenge or improving your butchery skills with ribs at the end, they're a great choice.