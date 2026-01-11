Why You May Want To Rethink Throwing Out Expired Salad Dressing

We've all been there. You come home from the grocery store with a new salad dressing that you're pumped to try, but the area in the door of your fridge is packed to the max. To make space, you start checking the expiration dates on the dressings to see what you should toss. Often, this process leaves you with a bare-bones dressing collection, especially if you're someone who enjoys several varieties of dressing, and doesn't tend to simply go through bottle after bottle of a single favorite.

While decluttering the fridge is always smart, you may be tossing your store-bought dressings too soon — they can actually be safe to eat for a couple of months after the "best by" or "sell by" date on the container. Oil-based dressings like Italian, French, and honey mustard can last for three months or so after they're opened. Dairy-forward dressings (think ranch and bleu cheese) have a shorter shelf life, but are still typically good for a month or two. Unlike homemade salad dressings (which are super easy to make, but typically good for only a few days after they're mixed up and stored properly), store-bought dressings typically contain preservatives that can help it hold up over time in your fridge.