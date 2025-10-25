The Ingredients You Should Always Avoid When Choosing Store-Bought Salad Dressing
Homemade salad dressing almost always tastes better than store-bought (as long as you're using the right ratio), but sometimes you need to grab a bottle right off the grocery store shelf — and the endless rows of options can be overwhelming. With the cost of everything on the rise these days, it can be extra frustrating coming home with a dressing that's too thick or too sweet, knowing that you could have made it better yourself. Chowhound spoke exclusively with Jennifer Pallian, BSc, RD, food scientist and founder of Foodess, to find out what ingredients to steer clear of when deciding what store bought salad dressing to buy.
Pallian says the first thing to watch out for is long ingredient lists that include things that you would not find in your kitchen. "A small amount of emulsifier, like soy lecithin, is fine because it helps oil and vinegar stay blended smoothly," she said. "But when the list gets out of control, that's when you need to take heed." She warns against lists featuring multiple emulsifiers, gums, and thickeners (like xanthan gum, guar gum, carrageenan, or modified food starch), warning that it's a food label red flag that texture is being engineered instead of naturally achieved. "This can mean a dressing that's slimy or gloopy."
Preservatives are also something you need to be aware of when reading ingredients. "Preservatives themselves aren't inherently bad, but some — like potassium sorbate and calcium disodium EDTA — can give a metallic or chemical aftertaste, especially in lighter vinaigrettes," Pallian said. "Sodium benzoate is another one that can subtly flatten bright, fresh flavors over time."
If you have to go store-bought, opt for this
If you want a good quality dressing that comes close to what you would make at home, Jennifer Pallian says to skip the creamy varieties and instead go for oil- and vinegar-based options since the ingredients involved require minimal processing. "Creamy styles like ranch or Caesar are trickier," she said. "Shelf-stable versions often rely on gums and preservatives that dull the freshness you'd get from real dairy or eggs. Refrigerated ones typically taste closer to homemade."
An added bonus to opting for vinaigrettes is that you will skip the added sodium and sugar that are commonly found in creamier dressings. A simpler, store-bought vinaigrette can always be doctored up at home if needed. "You can lift a flat or artificial-tasting dressing with a squeeze of lemon, fresh herbs, or a pinch of salt," advised Pallian. "If it's too sweet, an acid — like vinegar, citrus juice, or even yogurt — cuts through and brightens flavors. It 'wakes up' the palate and restores contrast. A small pinch of salt is another go-to correction when something tastes cloying or sugary."
The next time you are pressed for time and need a store-bought salad dressing (which we usually say to avoid), remember that less is more when it comes the ingredient lists. It's always preferable to add ingredients to a more basic dressing than to have to try and dilute something that's too thick or sweet.