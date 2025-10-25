The Ingredients You Should Always Avoid When Choosing Store-Bought Salad Dressing

Homemade salad dressing almost always tastes better than store-bought (as long as you're using the right ratio), but sometimes you need to grab a bottle right off the grocery store shelf — and the endless rows of options can be overwhelming. With the cost of everything on the rise these days, it can be extra frustrating coming home with a dressing that's too thick or too sweet, knowing that you could have made it better yourself. Chowhound spoke exclusively with Jennifer Pallian, BSc, RD, food scientist and founder of Foodess, to find out what ingredients to steer clear of when deciding what store bought salad dressing to buy.

Pallian says the first thing to watch out for is long ingredient lists that include things that you would not find in your kitchen. "A small amount of emulsifier, like soy lecithin, is fine because it helps oil and vinegar stay blended smoothly," she said. "But when the list gets out of control, that's when you need to take heed." She warns against lists featuring multiple emulsifiers, gums, and thickeners (like xanthan gum, guar gum, carrageenan, or modified food starch), warning that it's a food label red flag that texture is being engineered instead of naturally achieved. "This can mean a dressing that's slimy or gloopy."

Preservatives are also something you need to be aware of when reading ingredients. "Preservatives themselves aren't inherently bad, but some — like potassium sorbate and calcium disodium EDTA — can give a metallic or chemical aftertaste, especially in lighter vinaigrettes," Pallian said. "Sodium benzoate is another one that can subtly flatten bright, fresh flavors over time."