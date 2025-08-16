Give Cookies A Deep, Nuttier Flavor With One Unexpected Addition

Behold the classic chocolate chip cookie. A thing of beauty, with its buttery base and chunks of luscious semi-sweet chocolate, baked to yield a golden exterior crunch with a still slightly gooey center, and finished with just a hint of sea salt. Classics are classic for a reason, but sometimes you want a little variation on the tried and true. For toasted and nutty cookie top notes that take you on a different flavor journey without veering too far from the familiar, try adding a bit of sesame oil to your next batch.

You can even up the sesame angle with some sesame seeds for a touch of extra texture and body, as well as a pleasing visual contrast. Experiment with black sesame seeds, which still have their outer hull, rendering them more toothsome and with a stronger flavor, or white ones, which are a bit softer and more creamy in texture and taste. Either way, sesame not only adds depth of flavor, but it also ups the healthy fats and antioxidants in your next bake.