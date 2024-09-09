Sesame Seeds Are The Crunchy Transformation Your Fried Eggs Need

Crunchy fried eggs don't always mean you accidentally drop a bit of shell into the frying pan. It could mean that you've discovered fried eggs topped with sesame seeds. Bringing these two ingredients together in the same pan is a pretty straightforward deal. Fire up the burner to medium-high heat, then a little olive oil and a dab of butter to the pan. Sprinkle sesame seeds directly into the hot oil, then gently drop a raw egg on top. When the edges of the egg begin to brown, flip it over and add a few more sprinkles of sesame seeds to ensure you get a taste of yum in every bite. Cook the egg until it reaches your desired level of doneness.

Advertisement

At this point, you could take the egg from the flame and eat it as-is, but you'd be robbing yourself of some pretty spectacular flavor. At minimum, season your food with salt and pepper before plating, adding a bit of height to ensure an even sprinkling. It tastes even better if you experiment a bit further with flavor. If you really love the taste of sesame, then using sesame oil instead of the butter gives your eggs a light nutty flavor. Other flavored oils, like chili oil or garlic-infused olive oil, add extra taste to the egg without requiring more seasoning.

You could also add fresh herbs, peppery greens like fresh arugula, or aromatics like chopped green onions or pickled red onions. And, of course, mixing in black and white sesame seeds amps up the flavor, crunch, and visual appeal.

Advertisement