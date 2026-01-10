Recycled Glass Countertops Look Stunning, But You Should Think Twice Before Installing Them

Kitchen countertop trends come and go, but ultimately it all boils down to two things: your personal taste and how much work you're willing to do in terms of routine maintenance. For example, the main reason behind the Farmhouse-style kitchen countertop trend starting to die out is because those wood butcher blocks require a ton of extra work to prevent staining and cracking. But they're not the only visually-stunning countertops that come with hidden caveats. Recycled glass kitchen countertops are undeniably striking and they've experienced a resurgence in popularity thanks to their sustainability. Made from crushed glass set in epoxy resin or concrete (though the glass shards may be melted down and formed into one large slab on rare occasions as well), these counters save bottles from landfills while also creating sparkling, often colorful visuals in your kitchen. However, these eye-catching surfaces come with some major trade-offs that might make you want to think twice before going all in.

The main issue is that recycled glass counters can be surprisingly prone to damage despite seeming so durable. This includes chipping or cracking under the weight of heavy items, especially along the corners. Plus while the glass itself is generally heat-resistant, the counters can still be sensitive to high heat and may crack or scorch if you set a very hot pan or lid directly on them. Concrete-based versions tends to be more durable than their resin counterparts, but the downside is that they are more porous and therefore more susceptible to staining.