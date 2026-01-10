Skip Ordering Delivery And Save $20 With An Aldi Grab-And-Go Favorite

Pizza night takes a load off your shoulders when it comes to figuring out what to make for dinner, but delivery costs can add up fast. Less-expensive options enjoyed by much of the internet are Aldi's Mama Cozzi's Pizza Kitchen Take & Bake pizzas. Available varieties can differ from one Aldi to the next, but commonly available take-and-bake pizzas include cheese, pepperoni, sausage and pepperoni, and mega meat (topped with cooked Italian sausage, pepperoni, dry salami, beef, and bacon bits). Many of the Mama Cozzi's pizzas are 16 inches (similar to the size you get when ordering a large or extra-large from a pizza joint), loaded with toppings (according to Reddit), and aren't super-far-off from a takeout or delivery pizza. At most Aldi locations, you find the take-and-bake pizzas as soon as you walk in the door, at the start of the produce section, long before you hit the aisle of shame (or aisle of dreams depending on who you ask).

In some stores, you can also find stuffed crust take-and-bake pizzas. While stuffed crust options are typically a few dollars more, they're totally worth it (by the way, there's a serious debate about how exactly stuffed crust pizza became a thing). At 14 inches, they're a bit smaller, but what they lack in diameter they make up for in a truly fantastic crust (it's not far off from the stuffed crust of a DiGiorno pizza). You need to grab these when you can — they aren't always available and tend to sell out quickly (you can also grab a frozen DiGiorno copycat pizza if there aren't any take-and-bake options left). Pro tip: Try dunking your crust in a bit of warmed-up tomato sauce — Aldi's Reggano sauces are particularly beloved across social media.