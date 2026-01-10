Skip Ordering Delivery And Save $20 With An Aldi Grab-And-Go Favorite
Pizza night takes a load off your shoulders when it comes to figuring out what to make for dinner, but delivery costs can add up fast. Less-expensive options enjoyed by much of the internet are Aldi's Mama Cozzi's Pizza Kitchen Take & Bake pizzas. Available varieties can differ from one Aldi to the next, but commonly available take-and-bake pizzas include cheese, pepperoni, sausage and pepperoni, and mega meat (topped with cooked Italian sausage, pepperoni, dry salami, beef, and bacon bits). Many of the Mama Cozzi's pizzas are 16 inches (similar to the size you get when ordering a large or extra-large from a pizza joint), loaded with toppings (according to Reddit), and aren't super-far-off from a takeout or delivery pizza. At most Aldi locations, you find the take-and-bake pizzas as soon as you walk in the door, at the start of the produce section, long before you hit the aisle of shame (or aisle of dreams depending on who you ask).
In some stores, you can also find stuffed crust take-and-bake pizzas. While stuffed crust options are typically a few dollars more, they're totally worth it (by the way, there's a serious debate about how exactly stuffed crust pizza became a thing). At 14 inches, they're a bit smaller, but what they lack in diameter they make up for in a truly fantastic crust (it's not far off from the stuffed crust of a DiGiorno pizza). You need to grab these when you can — they aren't always available and tend to sell out quickly (you can also grab a frozen DiGiorno copycat pizza if there aren't any take-and-bake options left). Pro tip: Try dunking your crust in a bit of warmed-up tomato sauce — Aldi's Reggano sauces are particularly beloved across social media.
Tips for enjoying Aldi's take-and-bake pizzas
When it comes to jazzing up the toppings, you have tons of options. Many fans of these pizzas recommend adding extra cheese to bring them to the next level. You can obviously add more of the toppings the pizza already has (there's nothing quite like doubling up on pepperoni), or you can add some new, different flavors. If you're going with the mega meat option, for example, adding pepperoncini and a drizzle of Italian dressing can take your pizza from a standard meat lover's to a zesty hoagie pizza. If you're going with the sausage and pepperoni, adding some sauteed peppers and onions can add a new depth of flavor, plus the slight bite of the veggies plays perfectly with the pizza's slightly spicy sausage.
Note that the 16-inch pizzas are larger than most other frozen and take-and-bake pizzas. If you have trouble fitting one into your oven or on a baking sheet, cut it in halves or quarters and then bake. Reddit even recommends dividing the pizza into slices if you plan to freeze any since the in-box pizza is too big for many freezers.