The Miami-Based Mom-And-Pop Ice Creamery Packing Big Flavor Into Small Batches
Miami, aka the best foodie city in the United States, is known for an impressively diverse and flavorful dining scene. This includes both hole-in-the-wall local favorites and luxury dining experiences like Arkhaus, a social club on a yacht with fancy eats that can only be reached by boat. All that to say, it's truly impressive when a concept breaks through the competition to make a name for itself — which is just what Sweet Melody, a family-owned, scratch-made ice creamery, did.
Sweet Melody, named after founder Mike Romeu's daughter, has been gaining in popularity and gaining ground since its initial public rollout in 2019. Today, the company has two stores in Coral Gables and Miami (with more on the way), as well as a walk-up window, or ventanita, attached to its original ice cream factory/bakery.
The secret to Sweet Melody's success is perhaps not much of a secret. The brand prides itself on making both its ice cream and mix-ins from scratch; on refusing to use artificial dyes or flavorings; and on making strategic connections with other local makers and producers, such as when the company upgraded its bourbon pecan ice cream by partnering with a local distillery. But not only is Sweet Melody's committed to using high-quality ingredients, it also approaches its flavors with a sense of fun, creativity, and even familial inspiration. For example, one of Sweet Melody's classic flavors, Abuela's Flan, is inspired by Romeu's grandmother's signature dessert. And the seasonal flavor Witches' Brew (green vanilla base with Oreos, chocolate cake, and sprinkles) was developed by Melody herself.
Constant and ever-changing flavors to try
According to Sweet Melody's website, the company has a lineup of 12 classic flavors available year-round. These include the aforementioned bourbon pecan and Abuela's Flan, in addition to expected classics like vanilla, chocolate, and strawberry (although Sweet Melody's chocolate is Ecuadorian Chocolate, made with fair-trade, slave-labor-free, single-origin cocoa). But the perennial collection also includes some unique flavors like Bo & Jo's Guava Cream Cheese — again inspired by Romeu's grandmother and Cuban culture — and Hella Nutella, which features roasted hazelnuts and homemade brownies flavored with malt and butterscotch. And Sweet Melody's hasn't forgotten vegans: It always has at least three vegan options available in-store.
But these 12 flavors are just the beginning. A quick glance at Sweet Melody's Instagram account reveals an impressive array of seasonal and even pop culture-inspired flavors, like Prince of Darkness, a recent flavor tribute to Ozzy Osbourne, complete with candy bats. And the company prominently incorporates its house-made baked goods into special flavors and treats throughout the year, as well. In December 2025, customers could enjoy a Gingerbread Latte Ice Cream Taco (espresso ice cream in a gingerbread waffle cone shell dipped in white chocolate and festive sprinkles); and in September 2024, the company announced a Cookie Dough Monster ice cream sandwich using its signature Kookie Monster ice cream sandwiched between slabs of homemade brown butter cookie dough. To all of this, we say: "How soon can we get to Miami?!"