The Miami-Based Mom-And-Pop Ice Creamery Packing Big Flavor Into Small Batches

Miami, aka the best foodie city in the United States, is known for an impressively diverse and flavorful dining scene. This includes both hole-in-the-wall local favorites and luxury dining experiences like Arkhaus, a social club on a yacht with fancy eats that can only be reached by boat. All that to say, it's truly impressive when a concept breaks through the competition to make a name for itself — which is just what Sweet Melody, a family-owned, scratch-made ice creamery, did.

Sweet Melody, named after founder Mike Romeu's daughter, has been gaining in popularity and gaining ground since its initial public rollout in 2019. Today, the company has two stores in Coral Gables and Miami (with more on the way), as well as a walk-up window, or ventanita, attached to its original ice cream factory/bakery.

The secret to Sweet Melody's success is perhaps not much of a secret. The brand prides itself on making both its ice cream and mix-ins from scratch; on refusing to use artificial dyes or flavorings; and on making strategic connections with other local makers and producers, such as when the company upgraded its bourbon pecan ice cream by partnering with a local distillery. But not only is Sweet Melody's committed to using high-quality ingredients, it also approaches its flavors with a sense of fun, creativity, and even familial inspiration. For example, one of Sweet Melody's classic flavors, Abuela's Flan, is inspired by Romeu's grandmother's signature dessert. And the seasonal flavor Witches' Brew (green vanilla base with Oreos, chocolate cake, and sprinkles) was developed by Melody herself.