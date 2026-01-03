The Luxury Miami Restaurant Floating In The Middle Of The Ocean

Dining out used to be as simple as heading to your favorite neighborhood pizza spot, but today, more and more restaurants are taking the experiential route, providing patrons with something unlike any standard dining experience. Such is the case at Arkhaus, a luxury Miami social club that's floating in the middle of a bay. It's fitting, considering Miami was just named the foodie capital of the United States.

The concept, which launched in 2023, is essentially a yacht that doubles as a restaurant. It was developed by luxury yacht brand Arkup, which builds livable private yachts, in partnership with two New York-based entrepreneurs. Arkhaus sits in the middle of Biscayne Bay, a lagoon just south of Miami Beach. The restaurant offers a high-end private-dining experience for up to 26 guests at a time, and you must take a small boat to reach it.

The yacht setup has an ultra-modern, sleek feel, so it's discernible among other boats and yachts, with a nearly 360-degree view of the surrounding water. Plus, you choose your food beforehand, so there's no actual ordering once you're aboard. Menu options include a French slider trio with prosciutto and Manchego ($29), an herb-roasted chicken sandwich ($27), and ceviche made from Florida red snapper (under $30 per plate).