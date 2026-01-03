The Luxury Miami Restaurant Floating In The Middle Of The Ocean
Dining out used to be as simple as heading to your favorite neighborhood pizza spot, but today, more and more restaurants are taking the experiential route, providing patrons with something unlike any standard dining experience. Such is the case at Arkhaus, a luxury Miami social club that's floating in the middle of a bay. It's fitting, considering Miami was just named the foodie capital of the United States.
The concept, which launched in 2023, is essentially a yacht that doubles as a restaurant. It was developed by luxury yacht brand Arkup, which builds livable private yachts, in partnership with two New York-based entrepreneurs. Arkhaus sits in the middle of Biscayne Bay, a lagoon just south of Miami Beach. The restaurant offers a high-end private-dining experience for up to 26 guests at a time, and you must take a small boat to reach it.
The yacht setup has an ultra-modern, sleek feel, so it's discernible among other boats and yachts, with a nearly 360-degree view of the surrounding water. Plus, you choose your food beforehand, so there's no actual ordering once you're aboard. Menu options include a French slider trio with prosciutto and Manchego ($29), an herb-roasted chicken sandwich ($27), and ceviche made from Florida red snapper (under $30 per plate).
How to book a reservation at Arkhaus
There are two different ways to book a table at Arkhaus. The first is to book a standard dining reservation, which is available on Fridays and Saturdays at either 2 p.m., 4 p.m., or 6 p.m., and lasts for 90 minutes (plus the time it takes to get to and from the boat on a small tender). Upon requesting your time, you'll be prompted to order your food, which will then be served throughout your time on the boat. A standard reservation costs $95 or $115, depending on the time of day, plus the cost of menu items. Arkhaus may not be one of the hardest restaurant reservations to get in the U.S., but you'll still probably want to book a table at least one week in advance.
The second reservation option is to charter the Arkhaus yacht privately. Arkhaus technically has two yachts of the same size, which they hitch together for dinner reservations, but each individual yacht holds 13 people. You can charter them together for a total of 26 guests, too. The charter starts at $4,000 for four hours, but other details, such as menu cost and final price, require you to connect directly with the restaurant.
Arkhaus is launching a private, members-only social club
Arkhaus lives up to Miami's reputation as the most expensive U.S. city for dining out. In addition to hefty reservation fees, Arkhaus is rolling out a members-only portion of the club. The official membership hasn't launched as of December 2025, but Arkhaus has an additional two yachts in the pipeline, where the private social club will be (separate from the first two yachts that are able to be reserved by the public).
If you want the club membership, then get ready to fork over some cash. The application requires a $500 deposit. Then, a membership for a single person or couple costs up to $10,000 annually, while a membership for a company costs $20,000 annually for up to four colleagues. Singles and couples are allotted 30 hours per month to visit the social club (likely because of limited capacity on the yachts), while companies are allotted 60 hours per month. Arkhaus also offered only 10 "forever" membership tokens, which sold out at auction for ethereum cryptocurrency valued at approximately $12,500 to $36,000 at the time of sale.