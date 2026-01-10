This Chain Restaurant Meatloaf Is Way Too Salty To Enjoy At All
There's nothing more comforting than a delicious meatloaf dinner. After becoming a staple during the Great Depression, meatloaf remains a dish that will always be reliable. However, some recipes may just taste better homemade, and we've learned that the hard way. Chowhound went out and ranked five chain restaurant meatloafs, and there was one we will absolutely never be ordering again. Perkins may be a great spot to enjoy traditional American food, but you should avoid the meatloaf there at all costs.
Perkins' meatloaf looked appealing on the outside, but had an overpowering salty flavor from the gravy, which smothered the dish. On top of that, the meatloaf itself offered a strange texture and an oddly sweet flavor. A classic meatloaf is made with ingredients like ground beef, breadcrumbs, eggs, onions, and other seasonings to give it a juicy and flavorful taste. While meatloaf can be upgraded with toppings such as ketchup or barbeque sauce, Perkins' meatloaf was so saturated with the bitter gravy that even the extras wouldn't help in this case. We were hoping for a savory, tender slice of meatloaf, but instead we were met with a spongy and salty meal that was almost inedible.
Perkins' meatloaf is unreliable at best, but these spots serve up better versions
If Perkins hadn't had such a high amount of salt in its meatloaf, there may have been a chance for it to rank higher on our list. It doesn't seem to be an unpopular menu item either — some even describe it as a nostalgic menu classic. One Reddit user even cited the meatloaf as one of their favorite dishes at Perkins.
Whether or not we were served a bad batch of the meatloaf, there's no doubt that Perkins was the worst of all our tastings, but luckily other chains we tried offered a better slice. If you're not interested in making the recipe at home, the Cheesecake Factory or Metro Diner's meatloaves are tastier options. Plus, there's no need to consume over 2,600 milligrams of sodium in one sitting at Perkins, especially for a mediocre meatloaf. Even if you're craving meatloaf, we recommend staying far away from this one.