This Chain Restaurant Meatloaf Is Way Too Salty To Enjoy At All

There's nothing more comforting than a delicious meatloaf dinner. After becoming a staple during the Great Depression, meatloaf remains a dish that will always be reliable. However, some recipes may just taste better homemade, and we've learned that the hard way. Chowhound went out and ranked five chain restaurant meatloafs, and there was one we will absolutely never be ordering again. Perkins may be a great spot to enjoy traditional American food, but you should avoid the meatloaf there at all costs.

Perkins' meatloaf looked appealing on the outside, but had an overpowering salty flavor from the gravy, which smothered the dish. On top of that, the meatloaf itself offered a strange texture and an oddly sweet flavor. A classic meatloaf is made with ingredients like ground beef, breadcrumbs, eggs, onions, and other seasonings to give it a juicy and flavorful taste. While meatloaf can be upgraded with toppings such as ketchup or barbeque sauce, Perkins' meatloaf was so saturated with the bitter gravy that even the extras wouldn't help in this case. We were hoping for a savory, tender slice of meatloaf, but instead we were met with a spongy and salty meal that was almost inedible.