5 Chain Restaurant Meatloafs, Ranked Worst To Best

There are few dishes that are as iconically American as the meatloaf. A staple in many homes, it's often made with a family recipe that's been passed down from grandparents who lived through the Great Depression and had to make expensive ingredients stretch as far as possible. I certainly remember my family's meatloaf, an easy-to-execute recipe that would successfully feed our many hungry mouths without too much hassle.

As is often the case with foods you grew up eating and remember as budget meals, I have since moved on to greener pastures, leaving meatloaf to the wayside along with steamed, unseasoned broccoli and frozen green beans. For those who can relate, you may be surprised to learn that there are many chain restaurants still serving the American staple, and even some more upscale restaurants whose chefs have reimagined the dish into more appealing plate-ups.

Although the history of meatloaf began elsewhere, as with many dishes in the United States, recipes brought from other countries have morphed and adapted over time. Although I may not have understood the dish as a child, as an adult, I appreciate its practicality. The importance of making expensive meat last longer by mixing it with cheaper ingredients, and time constraints that would make this recipe appeal to busy families. Thus, this ranking of five chain restaurants' meatloaves took me through all five boroughs of New York City as I hunted down the best one. Whether gravy-topped or ketchup-smothered, it was an exploration in American food history.