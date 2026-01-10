This is one social media sensation that could not be any simpler to recreate in your own kitchen. The first step is to head to your grandma's recipe box and pull out that little cardboard Bisquick box clipping she or her own mother saved in the 1960s or '70s. You need boxed biscuit mix because in addition to the flour, it already contains the leaveners (e.g., baking powder), salt, and even fat you need to make biscuits with nothing more than extra liquid.

The most basic three-ingredient recipe uses the sausage grease as the liquid that brings the app together, though you might want to use some milk or water to help it come together. Just swap whatever biscuit mix you usually use with Red Lobster's (don't forget the seasoning packet). Some recipes even call for extras like cream cheese, Parmesan cheese, sautéed veggies (like onions and celery), and fresh herbs like parsley. You can use whatever recipe you've got so long as it would taste good with the extra garlic and cheese the Red Lobster Cheddar Bay biscuit mix provides.

When it comes to rolling, stick with uniform spheres for even cooking. If you make them too big, you may need to reduce the oven temperature to cook them all the way through. Most recipes call for a walnut-size ball (about 1 inch). At that size, they'll finish in about 15 minutes in a 400-degree Fahrenheit oven. And if you bought the 12-pack of Red Lobster Cheddar Bay Biscuit Mix on Amazon, you can get started on a Cheddar Bay biscuit upgrade to your chicken potpie while it cooks.