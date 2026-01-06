Please Stop Making This Mistake With Your Leftover Prime Rib

Prized for its tender, slow-cooked deliciousness and prodigious proportions, prime rib is a delectable centerpiece many wait the whole year through to savor at a holiday table. Part of the beauty of this large cut of meat, which is somehow always cooked to perfection at restaurants, is its grand size that can almost be Flintstone-esque, making an ordinary dinner plate seem almost doll-like. The good news for diners is that this hearty main attraction almost certainly guarantees ample leftovers.

The bad news is that many people ruin all of that pricey, well-marbled juiciness by throwing it in the microwave to reheat it. This default high heat method renders prime rib gray and flabby in a few seconds flat by quickly drying out the protein — the same way it can take a steak from an inviting medium-rare to a less tempting medium-well, or a previously juicy chicken breast to stringy and tough. Instead, preserve that hard-earned pink color, silky texture, and critical moisture by steaming it or even using your sous vide. Sous vide is also a great way to revive signature prime rib sides like fluffy mashed potatoes.