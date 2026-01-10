9 Types Of Sushi, Explained

Growing up in a Japanese-American household, I've been surrounded by sushi since the day I was born. Whether it was packed in my lunch box or served as a special treat on my birthday, I've been raised with the principle that sushi is far more than a meal — it's generations of laser sharp skills, tradition, and cultural expression all in one bite.

In the United States, we've been plagued by fast casual sushi joints offering cheap sushi and low quality fish. While there's nothing wrong with going to a conveyor belt sushi spot and getting an easy meal, most people often never realize that sushi comes in a wide range of styles — each with its own unique characteristic. That's why I want to talk you through some of the most popular sushi types you'll find, from crispy hand-rolled filled with fried tempura to artfully crafted temarizushi. Come along and let's dive into nine of the most popular types of sushi and discover what makes each one so special.