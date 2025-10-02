Is There A Right Order For Eating Sushi?

For some people, eating sushi can be an intimidating experience. Just figuring out how to order sushi and the terminology that goes with it (maki, nigiri, or sashimi?) is a challenge. But then, someone tells you there's a right order to eat each piece of sushi in.

So Chowhound asked Hideto Sugimoto, senior vice president of supply chain and menu development at Kura Sushi — a revolving sushi restaurant chain with 81 locations across the U.S. — to clarify the ins and outs of sushi etiquette. His answer? It all depends on the setting. "In casual settings...there's no rule to abide to. Just simply enjoy the experience," he says. Sugimoto emphasizes that there are no guidelines for sequence or anything else in a casual setting. "Order what you like to eat," he adds.

Now, when it comes to formal sushi experiences, Sugimoto admits dining order does indeed matter. "Each fish has different flavor profiles and the chefs craft them in the way and order that complements each other," he says. Sugimoto compares it to tasting menus and multicourse meals in other cuisines and the thoughtfulness that comes with wine pairings.