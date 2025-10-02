Is There A Right Order For Eating Sushi?
For some people, eating sushi can be an intimidating experience. Just figuring out how to order sushi and the terminology that goes with it (maki, nigiri, or sashimi?) is a challenge. But then, someone tells you there's a right order to eat each piece of sushi in.
So Chowhound asked Hideto Sugimoto, senior vice president of supply chain and menu development at Kura Sushi — a revolving sushi restaurant chain with 81 locations across the U.S. — to clarify the ins and outs of sushi etiquette. His answer? It all depends on the setting. "In casual settings...there's no rule to abide to. Just simply enjoy the experience," he says. Sugimoto emphasizes that there are no guidelines for sequence or anything else in a casual setting. "Order what you like to eat," he adds.
Now, when it comes to formal sushi experiences, Sugimoto admits dining order does indeed matter. "Each fish has different flavor profiles and the chefs craft them in the way and order that complements each other," he says. Sugimoto compares it to tasting menus and multicourse meals in other cuisines and the thoughtfulness that comes with wine pairings.
What about omakase?
The term "omakase" directly translates to "I leave it up to you." This basically means the customer is allowing the chef to choose what they will eat for each course. The experience can vary from day to day and from customer to customer. Everything is up to the chef's whim in that moment. Omakase typically occurs in smaller, more intimate settings, such as at the sushi counter with a limited number of guests.
Sugimoto says the omakase experience also comes with the sushi served in a specific order. In this setting, he says lighter fish are typically served earlier than fattier fish (light flavors to heavier flavors, as with other cuisines). The good news is it's not intimidating because the chef is determining the order, so you don't have to worry about falling out of line.
But even if you're on your own, it's still nothing to stress over. The order is entirely based on the restaurant and sushi experience you're part of. Visit the restaurant website and read reviews to get a vibe for the atmosphere. A pricier and more formal setting might come with a few more guidelines in terms of the flow of the meal, but those decisions are typically made for you. If you're at a revolving sushi counter restaurant, an all-you-can-eat sushi buffet, or anything else that's clearly a much more casual setting, you're the one in charge.