The Blue Bell Ice Cream Flavor We Ranked Dead Last
Blue Bell may be known by some as one of the best ice cream brands out there, but not all of its flavors live up to that title. Chowhound tried and ranked 11 different Blue Bell flavors, and there was one that was so bad we never want to try it again. The iconic Texas brand is known for its quality ingredients and delicious taste. It offers a variety of unique flavors as well, but unfortunately the Bride's Cake version does not hit the mark. Blue Bell's Bride's Cake flavor had a horribly artificial taste that made the ice cream completely unappetizing.
The Bride's Cake ice cream is described as an almond-flavored base with cake chunks and an amaretto-flavored cream cheese swirl. The flavor sounds delectable, but it was sadly anything but. Almond extract typically adds a nice nutty flavor to recipes (which is why it's such a must-have extract in every baker's pantry), but it tasted artificial in this ice cream. Moreover, the cake pieces in the tub were few and far between. We aren't the only ones disappointed by the ice cream; other customers have also complained that this ice cream is sparse on the amaretto cream cheese icing. The only saving grace for us was that whatever little amaretto cream cheese icing the ice cream had did add a nice thickness to the dessert.
How did Bride's Cake compare to other Blue Bell flavors?
Bride's Cake was a major letdown, but luckily the other Blue Bell ice cream flavors we tried were significantly better. Our favorite ice cream was the Cookie Two Step, which had the perfect balance of flavors and the ideal creamy consistency. Not all flavors completely wowed us, but even the ones we didn't necessarily love were nowhere near as bad as Bride's Cake was. Other shoppers also note that the almond flavor is on the stronger side in this ice cream and the cake pieces are quite dry and grainy. Even some customers that don't hate the flavor still don't find it to be anything special, and one Reddit user wrote, "Overall not a bad pint, but I wasn't missing out on this flavor."
Blue Bell is usually a favorite in our eyes — we even ranked it second in our list of popular vanilla ice cream brands. However, the Bride's Cake flavor proved to us that even the most beloved brand can have a bad product. If you're a fan of Blue Bell, we strongly recommend keeping this ice cream flavor far away from your cart.