The Blue Bell Ice Cream Flavor We Ranked Dead Last

Blue Bell may be known by some as one of the best ice cream brands out there, but not all of its flavors live up to that title. Chowhound tried and ranked 11 different Blue Bell flavors, and there was one that was so bad we never want to try it again. The iconic Texas brand is known for its quality ingredients and delicious taste. It offers a variety of unique flavors as well, but unfortunately the Bride's Cake version does not hit the mark. Blue Bell's Bride's Cake flavor had a horribly artificial taste that made the ice cream completely unappetizing.

The Bride's Cake ice cream is described as an almond-flavored base with cake chunks and an amaretto-flavored cream cheese swirl. The flavor sounds delectable, but it was sadly anything but. Almond extract typically adds a nice nutty flavor to recipes (which is why it's such a must-have extract in every baker's pantry), but it tasted artificial in this ice cream. Moreover, the cake pieces in the tub were few and far between. We aren't the only ones disappointed by the ice cream; other customers have also complained that this ice cream is sparse on the amaretto cream cheese icing. The only saving grace for us was that whatever little amaretto cream cheese icing the ice cream had did add a nice thickness to the dessert.