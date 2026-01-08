The Hands-Down Best Firehouse Sub Is A True Deli Classic

Firehouse Subs has plenty of competition in the sandwich chain category, but it has made its mark thanks to its distinctive hot sauce bar, firehouse-inspired decor, and philanthropic efforts led by the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation. If you frequent sandwich chains but have never been to Firehouse Subs, you may have no trouble ordering on your first visit. After all, it has all the classics: clubs, steak and cheese, beef and cheddar, tuna salad, etc., as well as build-your-own options. But even if you have a go-to sub sandwich order, the more unique offerings on the chain's menu may have you second-guessing your usual. Maybe you'd like to try the Spicy Cajun Chicken sandwich? Or the Pepperoni Pizza Meatball Sub? To help you pick the best option, Chowhound ranked nine Firehouse Subs sandwiches: Some were downright disappointing, while others — like the winning Italian sub — were delicious indeed.

All Italian subs have a trio of deli meats: ham, pepperoni, and salami. Firehouse's Italian fulfills the brief, adding melted provolone, Italian dressing, seasonings, lettuce, onion, tomato, mayo, and mustard as well. Altogether, this combination of toppings results in a flavorful sandwich with a nice variety of textures, including the lightly toasted bread which adds some crispiness. Unfortunately, some of Firehouse's other sandwiches on the ranking lost points due to a lack of flavor — mainly from the meat. The trio of salami, pepperoni, and ham has a leg up on meats like steamed chicken and turkey featured in certain subs, being more flavorful from the start.