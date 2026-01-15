The Classic Salmon Meal That First Graced Dinner Tables In 1904

Meatloaf. Salmon. Both delicious, comforting, fairly simple weeknight dinners. Combining them, however, sounds unusual — but a century ago, it was anything but. A close relative of salmon cakes, salmon loaf offers crispy edges and a tender interior. Much like the best meatloaf recipes, salmon loaf recipes are pretty forgiving and allow you to use what you have on hand, within reason.

While it's tough to pin down exactly when recipes got started, we know that we can trace salmon loaf back to at least 1904, when canned salmon was introduced at the St. Louis World's Fair. The Alaska Packers Association (APA) published a canned salmon cookbook for the fair that year with everything home chefs needed to know about adding canned salmon to their pantries, including (if it was anything like its first, shorter edition) how to open the can. The cookbook included three different salmon loaf recipes, providing simple ways to include salmon in turn-of-the-century recipe rotations. Fresh-caught salmon was considered a treat for the wealthy, not an everyday food, and enjoying salmon regularly allowed non-upper-class families to enjoy a taste of decadence.

While salmon loaf recipes have some variation, the basic ingredients — including canned salmon, saltine crackers, and eggs — generally stay the same. Some recipes jazz the loaf up with seasonings, while others stick to bare-bones staples. That's the great thing about salmon loaf, though — if you've got some extra breadcrumbs, saltines, eggs, mustard, or any other meatloaf-esque staples that need to be used up, you can toss them into your salmon loaf mix.