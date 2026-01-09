Can Tempura Ever Be Vegan?

A tempura platter is one of many classics that you can find at pretty much every Japanese joint. One of the key characteristics that sets tempura batter apart from other types of batters is its delicate, airy coating that delivers a satisfying crunch when bitten into. For vegetarians and vegans, a serving of vegetable tempura might seem like a safe choice when dining out, but here's the scoop: traditional tempura usually contains egg. This might be acceptable for some vegetarians, but for those who avoid eggs or any animal-derived ingredients, you would want to ask the restaurant staff if the tempura batter contains eggs. A basic tempura batter requires flour, eggs, and ice-cold water. You can even add soda water for better tempura. Eggs serve as a binding agent and provide essential moisture to the batter. The high-fat content of the egg yolk also helps maintain the batter's integrity. Some places may even add dairy-based ingredients like milk or buttermilk, which are also not vegan-friendly.

The good news is that restaurants are recognizing the growing demand for plant-based options and are tweaking some foundational recipes to make them vegan by default. The same applies to tempura, and this ensures that a larger demographic of diners can partake in this delectably crunchy dish. In fact, there is a traditional tempura called shojin age, which is plant-based by default, containing no animal-derived ingredients. From using the tempura to make a crispy filling for your sushi, or to make a serving of vegetable tempura using the best veggies for the task, there are a number of ways to savor a vegan-friendly bite of tempura.