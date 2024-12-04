The Best Oils For Tempura-Style Frying

Many frying styles exist worldwide, but few offer a delicate character quite like tempura. Using only a mix of flour, egg, and ice water, this cooking technique adds a delectably light and crispy coating to anything from seafood to vegetables. It originates as a Japanese street food, with vendors offering a variety of foods including fried maple leaves, and is a delicate art, requiring years of practice. As a result, you'll need to keep a careful eye on all steps of the creation process, including what type of oil you use.

Navigating this frying cornerstone can feel intimidating, so Billy Wang, owner of New York City restaurant Sanuki Udon offers some advice. According to him, "Oils like untoasted sesame oil, peanut oil, or sunflower oil are recommended." Whenever you fry up with such a selection, you won't need to worry about exceeding their smoke point which, as Wang points out, is what makes these oils "suitable for high-temperature frying." So trust his selections and get your tempura setup underway; there's delectable crunchy batter to bite into.