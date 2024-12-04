The Best Oils For Tempura-Style Frying
Many frying styles exist worldwide, but few offer a delicate character quite like tempura. Using only a mix of flour, egg, and ice water, this cooking technique adds a delectably light and crispy coating to anything from seafood to vegetables. It originates as a Japanese street food, with vendors offering a variety of foods including fried maple leaves, and is a delicate art, requiring years of practice. As a result, you'll need to keep a careful eye on all steps of the creation process, including what type of oil you use.
Navigating this frying cornerstone can feel intimidating, so Billy Wang, owner of New York City restaurant Sanuki Udon offers some advice. According to him, "Oils like untoasted sesame oil, peanut oil, or sunflower oil are recommended." Whenever you fry up with such a selection, you won't need to worry about exceeding their smoke point which, as Wang points out, is what makes these oils "suitable for high-temperature frying." So trust his selections and get your tempura setup underway; there's delectable crunchy batter to bite into.
Employ aromatic high smoke oils for tempura
Reaching for an oil with a high smoke point is essential for tempura. The precise temperature depends on what you're cooking, but it's common for meat and seafood tempura to hit oil heated to 350 F. Many other oils, like light olive or canola oil, can also make for good candidates. Once these oils start smoking, they'll lend foods a not-so-pleasant burnt flavor. They'll also start to release harmful substances, which is an effect undoubtedly worth avoiding.
While you'll need an oil that can withstand heat, that doesn't mean that doesn't mean you need to settle on a neutral oil. Instead, Wang mentions that "Sesame oil is particularly ideal due to its unique aroma." Used in untoasted form, this oil lends fried foods just a tinge of a delicate nutty note. Even better, such an oil is well set up for reuse, with a more stable nature than other options. As a result, it's the go-to for many tempura restaurants. Bottles of the untoasted variety can be tricky to find stateside, so feel free to blend a neutral oil with a small amount of sesame for a touch of its distinctive flavor.