For Better Tempura, You Need Soda Water

You can use club soda, sparkling water, or tonic for tempura, but they won't all react the exact same way because of their different mineral contents. Tonic has quinine, an alkaloid that adds bitterness, and sparkling water is the most neutral tasting of the three. The minerals found in club soda give it a saltier taste ideal for putting in fried foods. It may take some trial and error to determine which carbonated water you prefer, as they might change the texture of the tempura.

You can also ditch water completely and reach for some bottom-shelf vodka. Compared to other liquor, it has a neutral flavor that won't overwhelm the tempura. Vodka does a great job of preventing gluten formations in the batter, and it helps to thin out the texture, resulting in a pleasantly light and flaky crust. Whether you decide to use vodka or carbonated water, just remember to keep it cold before cooking.

Tempura batter is made by mixing the cold liquid and egg with wheat flour, but there are pre-made mixes on the market with cornstarch and additional leavening agents if you're looking for a more solid rather than doughier fry. Kikkoman sells an extra crispy tempura batter mix on Amazon for around $6. All you have to do is stir the ingredients together with some chopsticks, coat your food, and throw it in some hot vegetable oil for the perfect at-home tempura.