For Better Tempura, You Need Soda Water
Tempura made its debut in Nagasaki in the 16th century when the Portuguese brought over the practice of coating food in batter to fry it in oil, a simple technique that changed Japan's food history forever. The word tempura is believed to have come from the Portuguese word for seasoning, "tempero." Right from the origin, we know that the secret to making crispy tempura at home starts with the batter.
What makes tempura so unique from other frying methods is that it relies on a cold liquid to bind the flour and egg, which began in 18th century Edo (modern Tokyo). Cold water slows gluten from forming, preventing the batter from soaking up too much oil. However, there's a new substitute for plain water on the block, and it might do a better job crisping up your tempura. Club soda is an easy way to amp up fried dishes because of its carbonation. At high heat, the carbonic acid in club soda converts to carbon dioxide, creating air bubbles that help give tempura crust its classic crunchiness.
Getting tempura batter to the right consistency
You can use club soda, sparkling water, or tonic for tempura, but they won't all react the exact same way because of their different mineral contents. Tonic has quinine, an alkaloid that adds bitterness, and sparkling water is the most neutral tasting of the three. The minerals found in club soda give it a saltier taste ideal for putting in fried foods. It may take some trial and error to determine which carbonated water you prefer, as they might change the texture of the tempura.
You can also ditch water completely and reach for some bottom-shelf vodka. Compared to other liquor, it has a neutral flavor that won't overwhelm the tempura. Vodka does a great job of preventing gluten formations in the batter, and it helps to thin out the texture, resulting in a pleasantly light and flaky crust. Whether you decide to use vodka or carbonated water, just remember to keep it cold before cooking.
Tempura batter is made by mixing the cold liquid and egg with wheat flour, but there are pre-made mixes on the market with cornstarch and additional leavening agents if you're looking for a more solid rather than doughier fry. Kikkoman sells an extra crispy tempura batter mix on Amazon for around $6. All you have to do is stir the ingredients together with some chopsticks, coat your food, and throw it in some hot vegetable oil for the perfect at-home tempura.