Does Cactus Candy Contain Real Cactus?

Covered as they are by unwelcoming spines or thorns, cacti might not be the first thing that springs to mind when thinking about safe-to-eat plants. And yet, several varieties of cacti are actually edible! The most common of these may be the prickly pear cactus, whose broad, green pads (or nopales) are common in Southwestern and Latin American cooking. The fuchsia-hued fruits of the plant are edible, as well (but make sure to use caution when preparing them). In fact, these vibrant fruits are both the inspiration and key ingredient of an Arizona original: cactus candy.

If you've never heard of it, cactus candy is similar in color to the prickly pear fruit, with a gummy texture and sugar coating. One Reddit user compared the texture to "Turkish delight[, but] without the nuts." And yes, the candy is indeed made with real prickly pear cactus juice of cacti grown right in Arizona. While cactus candy was originally made using the barrel cactus, or visnaga, industrial production of cactus candy began to decimate this practice in the early 1900s. Eventually, laws were put into place that protected the visnaga, and prickly pear has proven to be a sustainable alternative.

People who have tried cactus candy report that it has flavor notes of pear, berries, cherry, and lemon. If you don't have a huge sweet tooth, you may find the candy overly sweet; but many people enjoy the candy beyond just its novelty factor. If a visit to Arizona isn't in your future but you want to give this unique treat a try, you can find a half-pound box of Cactus Candy on Amazon for about $13.