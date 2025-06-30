Possum-Flavored Candy Is A Thing, But Does It Really Taste Like Possums?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Candy canes are the quintessential Christmas candy. And although the exact origin story of this holiday tradition is a bit murky, there's no denying that the flavors of sugar and peppermint, curved into a distinct "hook" shape, capture the essence of Christmas. They're used as Christmas tree decorations, in festive treats like peppermint bark (Costco's take on which is particularly popular), as gift-wrapping "garnishes," stocking stuffers, and more. In fact, the candy cane is so ubiquitous around the holidays that other brands have tried to capitalize on its popularity, leading to interesting and brightly-colored varieties like Nerds Holiday Candy Canes and Starburst Candy Canes. But while those options all sound fairly reasonable, there are some truly bizarre candy canes on select store shelves, many created by novelty brand Archie McPhee. One of the strangest of all is its Possum Flavored Candy Canes, which come both in your classic candy cane shape and as oblong, bite-sized candy pieces.

But does Archie McPhee's possum-flavored candy truly taste like possum? While possums have certainly been consumed in certain times and places, it's probably more common these days to go your entire life without eating one. Nevertheless, it does seem like this possum-flavored candy is reminiscent of possum. The official product description on the Archie McPhee's website says that the flavor reminds people of pork, but with a "piquant swill." Other reviewers describe it as being like pork jerky (but bad), tasting gamey, and with a musky aftertaste.