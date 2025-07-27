Never Forget This Waffle House Rule If You're Dining By Yourself

Waffle House has several other basic rules that diners are expected to adhere to, especially during busier hours. Unless there is a host or hostess on duty (this is usually only on weekend mornings), you can seat yourself — keeping in mind that solo diners sit at the counter and parties of two or more can find an open booth. If a party of two wants to sit at the counter, you may be asked to slide down a seat or two to accommodate others. It's the southern, friendly thing to do.

One of the best things about Waffle House is that everything is cooked to order. Legendary chef Anthony Bourdain got to experience this for himself when he visited the chain with James Beard Award-winning chef Sean Brock on "Parts Unknown," and Bourdain later called Waffle House one of his favorite chain restaurants. Because of this cook-to-order process, not every dish will take the same amount of time. The diner next to you might get his over easy eggs, bacon, and waffle before you receive your T-bone steak and eggs (yes, Waffle House does serve steaks).

This is simply a matter of cooking everything to the right temperature. Waffles and eggs take way less time than a medium-well steak. Keep that in mind, especially during busier hours. So, if you're visiting a Waffle House solo, don't be shy. Grab a seat at the counter, say hello to your waiter or waitress — who, from our experience, tend to be really nice, down-to-earth people — and enjoy the show.