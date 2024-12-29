Cornstarch Vs Potato Starch: Which Is Better?

Starches occupy a unique niche in cooking. While they have no flavor or aroma, they play a pivotal role in thickening sauces, binding ingredients, and stabilizing baked goods. Biologically, the compound emerged as a backup energy source in plants, stored primarily in root and seed structures. As a result, it's possible to derive starch from a wide range of sources, including tubers, cassava roots, corn, rice, and other grains.

Once processed, these starches all look similar, with a pure white powdered form. However, start using them in the kitchen, and their distinct nuances are revealed. Two especially popular options are cornstarch and potato starch. You may wonder which is a better buy. To put it succinctly, potato starch offers more versatility, while still fulfilling most cornstarch applications. If you're running low on time and simply looking for one option to grab off the shelf, then the spud-based version delivers.

Nevertheless, there's still lots of nuance worth sifting through. Both foodstuffs come with distinct qualities that influence cooking applications. They behave differently when heated and over time and provide tailored advantages per their molecular structure. There's a reason both starches are stocked on grocery store shelves.