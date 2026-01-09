For Flavor-Packed Fish, Try Making It Ina Garten-Style

Seafood fans love a simple fish preparation, where little more than salt, pepper, and a bit of fat let the swimmer shine. But if fish fillets or steaks make frequent appearances in your dinner rotation, you may want to shake up those flavors now and then. There are, of course, all kinds of expert ways to cook different fish varieties. And one of the beloved Food Network treasure Ina Garten's recipes looks to a flavor more commonly associated with leafy greens and croutons for a bold twist on the expected.

In a clip (via Facebook) from her erstwhile show, "Barefoot Contessa," Garten gives four beautiful center cut fillets of swordfish the Caesar treatment. The secret's in the sauce, which Garten calls "basically flavored mayonnaise, like Caesar salad." That zhuzhed up emulsion coats the lightly seasoned swordfish like a minute marinade. Fat-packed mayo can keep a lean protein like swordfish moister than it would remain alone, and the Caesar ingredients bring your plate into a more cohesive focus.