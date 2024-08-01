No, Your Fish Filet Is Not A Fish Steak. Here's The Difference

Just glance at a butcher stand, and the extensive terminology used for meat is immediate. The world of fish mongering looks a bit different — the type of species is highlighted more prominently. When it comes to cuts, it may seem confined to whether the fish is whole, or in filet form. Yet look into the specifics, and there are many variations to uncover.

Advertisement

From loin cuts, to a butterfly filet, and the underrated fish collar, how you slice the animal makes a difference, too. And one of the most often-confused distinctions is the fish filet and steak. Seeing as they're both larger fish cuts, shoppers might mistakenly think they're the same. However, steaks are thick cuts perpendicular to the bone, resulting in large crosswise sections. Meanwhile, the popular filet cut is sliced lengthwise along the spine, resulting in a thinner, longer piece of fish.

Steaks are typically kept both bone-in and skin-on, and hail from larger, more meaty fish. Filets get rid of all the bones from the spine, although there might still be some pin-bones left to remove. This cut is available both skinless and skin-on, and is available for a larger array of fish. As a result, their accompanying culinary uses between the two cuts vary, so knowing the nuances is hugely helpful.

Advertisement