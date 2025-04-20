The Easiest Fish-Cooking Method For Beginners

Cooking fish may seem like a whole ordeal, but if you have the right tips and tricks up your sleeve, it's actually easier than you might expect. There are quite a few fish cooking methods that won't leave you scratching your head wondering what the heck to do next, but we suggest going the sheet pan route. Not only does this make cooking fish a breeze, but it's an easy method of getting a whole meal done with as few dishes as possible.

Your preferred fish filet, a sheet pan, some oil, and salt are all you need. You want to coat your fish in oil on both sides, sprinkle a little salt on top, then plop it onto your pan and place it in the oven. The cook times and temperatures differ from fish to fish, so you'll want to do a little research or ask your fishmonger for advice. Salmon and tilapia, for example, cook to doneness within 12 to 15 minutes in an oven at 400 degrees Fahrenheit.

You want your fish to be fork tender and flaky, and baking in the oven can do that without you having to worry about breaking your fish apart in the pan. It's an easy set-and-forget style of cooking, and it can be even easier with the right tips and tricks.