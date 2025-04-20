The Easiest Fish-Cooking Method For Beginners
Cooking fish may seem like a whole ordeal, but if you have the right tips and tricks up your sleeve, it's actually easier than you might expect. There are quite a few fish cooking methods that won't leave you scratching your head wondering what the heck to do next, but we suggest going the sheet pan route. Not only does this make cooking fish a breeze, but it's an easy method of getting a whole meal done with as few dishes as possible.
Your preferred fish filet, a sheet pan, some oil, and salt are all you need. You want to coat your fish in oil on both sides, sprinkle a little salt on top, then plop it onto your pan and place it in the oven. The cook times and temperatures differ from fish to fish, so you'll want to do a little research or ask your fishmonger for advice. Salmon and tilapia, for example, cook to doneness within 12 to 15 minutes in an oven at 400 degrees Fahrenheit.
You want your fish to be fork tender and flaky, and baking in the oven can do that without you having to worry about breaking your fish apart in the pan. It's an easy set-and-forget style of cooking, and it can be even easier with the right tips and tricks.
Tips, tricks, and easy sheet pan recipes
If you're buying a piece of fish at the store, opt for a filet with the skin still on. You want to place the skin side down on the sheet pan, since it'll let you remove the cooked fish from the pan without worrying about shredding it. You can also go for the whole fish and use our tips to learn how to eat it like a true food connoisseur, but if you're a newcomer to the fish prep game, that's probably a little intimidating. Fortunately, some places like Whole Foods will debone and prepare your fish for you at the store, taking the scary parts out of the equation.
As for inspiration, you can use this one-pan baked salmon with mustard greens and chickpeas recipe as a springboard for your own ideas. Typically, you want to toss on veggies that will cook in about the same time it takes your fish to cook. Think greens, mushrooms, bell peppers, and other soft veg. If you want to roast things like carrots or potatoes, start them in the oven early. It takes carrots about 30 minutes to bake in a 400 degree Fahrenheit oven, for example. From here, it's just a matter of adding whatever sauce, seasoning, or dressing you want, baking the whole thing up, and enjoying!