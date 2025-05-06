Nail The Flavor Of Homemade Doritos By Using These Cheeses As Your Foundation

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

In the era of homemade sourdough, backyard chickens, and yogurt fermenting on countertops, it was only a matter of time before Doritos entered the chat. Learning to recreate typical store-bought foods at home isn't just a trend, it's a way to skip the ultra-processed stuff, feel better about snacking, and actually control the flavor of what you're eating. As for flavor, the red-versus-blue Dorito debate (Nacho Cheese vs. Cool Ranch) ends here — we're standing firm on the fact that Nacho Cheese is the blueprint (or redprint?) of Doritos and, thus, the superior flavor.

But to emulate that classic smoky nacho flavor, which cheeses should you use? The original Doritos recipe lists cheddar and Romano cheeses, and for good reason: sharp cheddar brings boldness and that distinct nacho-ish color, while Romano adds a nutty, salty edge. For your own homemade Doritos powder, try taking it a step further by folding in a touch of white cheddar powder for depth and umami, or a bit of powdered buttermilk to replicate the creamy tang Doritos are known for. You can even include some nutrient-dense nutritional yeast, a common Parmesan cheese substitute.

Cheese powders can be made at home by dehydrating and grating cheese. It's the best way to keep all the ingredients clean, but the process can be lengthy. Purchasing powdered cheese like this one-pound tub of cheddar cheese powder from Amazon can make the whole process a little easier.