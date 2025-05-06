Nail The Flavor Of Homemade Doritos By Using These Cheeses As Your Foundation
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
In the era of homemade sourdough, backyard chickens, and yogurt fermenting on countertops, it was only a matter of time before Doritos entered the chat. Learning to recreate typical store-bought foods at home isn't just a trend, it's a way to skip the ultra-processed stuff, feel better about snacking, and actually control the flavor of what you're eating. As for flavor, the red-versus-blue Dorito debate (Nacho Cheese vs. Cool Ranch) ends here — we're standing firm on the fact that Nacho Cheese is the blueprint (or redprint?) of Doritos and, thus, the superior flavor.
But to emulate that classic smoky nacho flavor, which cheeses should you use? The original Doritos recipe lists cheddar and Romano cheeses, and for good reason: sharp cheddar brings boldness and that distinct nacho-ish color, while Romano adds a nutty, salty edge. For your own homemade Doritos powder, try taking it a step further by folding in a touch of white cheddar powder for depth and umami, or a bit of powdered buttermilk to replicate the creamy tang Doritos are known for. You can even include some nutrient-dense nutritional yeast, a common Parmesan cheese substitute.
Cheese powders can be made at home by dehydrating and grating cheese. It's the best way to keep all the ingredients clean, but the process can be lengthy. Purchasing powdered cheese like this one-pound tub of cheddar cheese powder from Amazon can make the whole process a little easier.
Perfecting the homemade Dorito
Once you've found the cheese powders you want to use, it's about building the full flavor profile. Achieve smoky-sweetness with smoked paprika and tomato powder, add more depth with garlic and onion powder, and toss in a pinch of sugar to balance the savoriness. And, a sprinkle of flavor-enhancing MSG can only make these tastier!
The cheese and seasonings are, of course, the most important part of homemade Doritos, but the chip itself has also gotta be appealing. Good store-bought tortilla chips can work in a pinch, but for a truly satisfying crunch, homemade is best. Doritos are corn-based chips, so corn tortillas are a good place to start for that authentic flavor. Simply slice the tortillas into chip shapes and deep-fry or air-fry them. As soon as they're out of the fryer, toss them in your seasoning mix and you're ready to enjoy — we recommend using a lot of seasoning for that true Dorito experience.
Okay, blue Doritos stans — we'll throw you a bone. To recreate Cool Ranch Doritos at home, keep the garlic and onion powders and paprika you'd use for Nacho Cheese. Instead of cheddar and Romano, add in some ranch seasoning for that distinct tangy ranch flavor. Heck, you could keep the cheese in there and make your own Nacho Cheese-Cool Ranch hybrid chip. That's the beauty of homemade!