How Applebee's Got Its Name Is Actually A Funny Story
For many, Applebee's is the go-to spot for a quick and casual dinner. Whether you're in the mood for boneless wings, chicken wonton tacos (the best Applebee's appetizer, in our opinion), or a bacon-loaded burger, its menu generally has something that'll satisfy everyone. From the hometown-themed decor to quick and friendly service, Applebee's is a great spot to kick back and relax while munching on nostalgic favorites. The restaurant has some strange secrets, however, including how it got its name. You might be surprised to learn that neither of the founders had the last name Applebee — or anything close to it, for that matter.
Then-husband-and-wife team Bill and T.J. Palmer opened T.J. Applebee's Rx for Edibles & Elixirs in 1980, and the moniker "Applebee" was completely random. They knew they wanted to open a full-service restaurant but weren't sure of a name, so they decided to flip through the phone book and find something that sounded good. Bill was stuck on the name "Appleby's," according to T.J., but the name was already registered as an incorporation in Georgia. She took matters into her own hands, reaching out to the state of Georgia and asking if she could change the spelling from "Appleby's" to "Applebee's," and she got the green light. The name was then changed to T.J. Applebee's, and an institution was born.
How Applebee's grew into a household name
T.J. Applebee's Rx for Edibles & Elixirs didn't remain a standalone restaurant for long. The Palmers made a deal and sold the rights to Applebee's to W.R. Grace and Company, but didn't give up complete control of the then-franchised business. Bill Palmer stayed on board as the president of the Applebee's company as the restaurant began to expand. While the name of the restaurant certainly piqued curiosity, it was a bit of a mouthful. In 1986, the name was shortened to Applebee's Bar and Grill. Soon after, Missouri Applebee's franchisees purchased the Applebee's business from W.R. Grace, and franchise locations began popping up across the United States and Canada.
Today, there are more than 1,500 Applebee's locations across the globe. That being said, dining at Applebee's is quite different from what customers experienced back in 1980 in Georgia. Today, the restaurant's at-table tablets and carside to-go service (and drive-thru windows) offer a less-interactive experience than the restaurant's original operating style. The menu has changed quite a bit as well. While the chain has always offered burgers and similar bar food, they also offered unexpected menu items like cottage cheese, gyros, and oysters.