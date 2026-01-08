How Applebee's Got Its Name Is Actually A Funny Story

For many, Applebee's is the go-to spot for a quick and casual dinner. Whether you're in the mood for boneless wings, chicken wonton tacos (the best Applebee's appetizer, in our opinion), or a bacon-loaded burger, its menu generally has something that'll satisfy everyone. From the hometown-themed decor to quick and friendly service, Applebee's is a great spot to kick back and relax while munching on nostalgic favorites. The restaurant has some strange secrets, however, including how it got its name. You might be surprised to learn that neither of the founders had the last name Applebee — or anything close to it, for that matter.

Then-husband-and-wife team Bill and T.J. Palmer opened T.J. Applebee's Rx for Edibles & Elixirs in 1980, and the moniker "Applebee" was completely random. They knew they wanted to open a full-service restaurant but weren't sure of a name, so they decided to flip through the phone book and find something that sounded good. Bill was stuck on the name "Appleby's," according to T.J., but the name was already registered as an incorporation in Georgia. She took matters into her own hands, reaching out to the state of Georgia and asking if she could change the spelling from "Appleby's" to "Applebee's," and she got the green light. The name was then changed to T.J. Applebee's, and an institution was born.