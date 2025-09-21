Are You Actually Choosing The Best Cucumbers At The Store? Here's How To Tell

Fresh cucumbers are fantastic — when you get a good one. It's all too easy to end up with a cucumber that turns mushy fast. Thankfully, keeping a few tips in mind can help you pick better vegetables. To find out how to spot the best cucumbers, Chowhound sat down for an exclusive chat with Chef Megan McCarthy – an Edible Garden Chef and a Foundation for Fresh Produce Have a Plant ambassador. When you're looking over the cucumber selection at the grocery store, McCarthy says to focus on color first. "Look for vibrant, rich green skin with no yellow spots," she said. When a cucumber yellows or wrinkles, it's a sign that it's getting old. This leads to a loss of flavor, which is the opposite of what you want for your crunchy cucumber salads.

It's also smart to look for a cucumber with a subtle glossy finish — but nothing excessively shiny. "A slight natural shine is a good sign, but avoid anything that looks waxy or overly glossy as it often means it's been coated with a food-grade wax just to look pretty," McCarthy said. Finally, to really know your cucumbers are the ones, McCarthy says to squeeze them before adding them to the cart. If you feel any sponginess, they're likely past their prime. "Cucumbers are over 95% water, so a fresh one feels dense and firm, almost like it's holding a lot of water inside," she says. Opt for firmer options if you can find them.