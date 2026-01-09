Kitchen appliances that saved time and improved food safety and preparation were truly transformative after centuries of hard manual work. We take them for granted now, but even the most basic blenders and mini-choppers were once fantasies inside the head of someone tired of doing all this work themselves. The wave of inventions that hit kitchens and homes in the 19th and 20th centuries was unmatched, and combined with burgeoning technology, some inventions were unbelievably futuristic. (Did you know that there was a working "picturephone" in the 1960s and 1970s? Remember that the next time you make a video call.)

Many appliances were light-years ahead of what people had been using, and food and cooking culture today would be vastly different if it hadn't been for people's frustration, along with some happy accidents. While some of these appliances aren't in use anymore, their legacy lives on through language and memory. One appliance that started as a joke even resurfaced decades later in a slightly different form. Here are 8 vintage kitchen appliances that were ahead of their time when they were introduced to home cooks.