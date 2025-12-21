The Thrift Store Kitchen Find That Could Be Worth A Wad Of Cash (If It Still Works)
One cook's trash is another's treasure. While a serious thrifter can see the potential in nearly any antique with the right mindset, some items still stand out amid the packed shelves of old Pyrex, vintage glassware, and decades-old appliances.
Antique appliances can be hit or miss, but many are worth keeping your eyes peeled for — like old-school mixers that cost far less than the modern hot brands, or a working vintage electric toaster, which you should snatch up immediately if you're lucky enough to find one. Vintage toasters in good working condition can earn you a small fortune on resale sites like eBay, where they sell anywhere from $35 to $350 or more, depending on the model and style.
Thrift and antique stores, as well as estate sales, might be your best bet for finding well-loved models still in excellent working condition. But whether you resell your find is up to you (after all, the sentimental value often outweighs any monetary one). If you keep your vintage toaster, it'll not only add unique whimsy to your countertop, but it'll likely brown bread better and faster than any newfangled appliance you could buy today. Once again prompting us to ask, from fridges to stoves — why don't they make appliances like they used to?
Sleek designs meet simple, durable mechanisms
The toaster your grandma might have rocked will also keep running until practically the end of time if cared for properly, whereas modern appliances all too often crash out after just a few years. This is thanks to the simplistic, straightforward mechanics inside these earlier versions. They were also constructed from materials like hearty steel and chrome; the toasting mechanisms were also durable, fast, and simple. Today's plastic contraptions with finicky control boards and digital components just don't compare.
Of course, not all toasters are created equal — even vintage ones. In terms of specific models to keep an eye out for, the Toastmaster brand was a popular choice of sleek mid-century designs, often praised for their quality. Today, these can be found for reasonable prices, many ranging from $30 to $50 on eBay. Other noteworthy choices include models by GE or the line of Sunbeam Radiant Toasters, which, depending on the model, can fetch hundreds on resale sites. And for true collectors, rare pieces can reach the upper end of the market — like the intricately patterned Toast-rite porcelain toaster from the 1920s, which has been put up for more than $900.
No matter the model, it's important to check your toaster for wear and tear before you buy it. Cosmetic scratches aren't a deal breaker, but look out for more substantial dents and dings. Most importantly, check that the crucial heating elements work when plugged in. And as is the case with many old-school appliances, you'll likely want to replace the cord — a relatively doable task that makes a decades-old appliance safe for modern use, without removing any vintage charm.