The Thrift Store Kitchen Find That Could Be Worth A Wad Of Cash (If It Still Works)

One cook's trash is another's treasure. While a serious thrifter can see the potential in nearly any antique with the right mindset, some items still stand out amid the packed shelves of old Pyrex, vintage glassware, and decades-old appliances.

Antique appliances can be hit or miss, but many are worth keeping your eyes peeled for — like old-school mixers that cost far less than the modern hot brands, or a working vintage electric toaster, which you should snatch up immediately if you're lucky enough to find one. Vintage toasters in good working condition can earn you a small fortune on resale sites like eBay, where they sell anywhere from $35 to $350 or more, depending on the model and style.

Thrift and antique stores, as well as estate sales, might be your best bet for finding well-loved models still in excellent working condition. But whether you resell your find is up to you (after all, the sentimental value often outweighs any monetary one). If you keep your vintage toaster, it'll not only add unique whimsy to your countertop, but it'll likely brown bread better and faster than any newfangled appliance you could buy today. Once again prompting us to ask, from fridges to stoves — why don't they make appliances like they used to?