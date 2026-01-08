The One Thing You Should Ask At A Restaurant To Get Better Service

When you're out for dinner, your focus is usually on deciding what to order. However, it is also possible that how you place that order could have a noticeable impact on your meal as well. One question to ask your server that may be surprisingly effective is: "Should we order everything at once, or stagger it?"

This simple question works because it acknowledges that restaurants don't operate on a steady rhythm. In reality, kitchens run on timing, capacity, and coordination. What works during a quiet lunch might cause delays during a busy dinner service. By asking the server what would work best at that moment, you are giving them the chance to work with the kitchen, which can help prevent misaligned expectations.

For example, ordering everything at once might mean overwhelming a busy kitchen, and so it's a toss-up if dishes will arrive together or sporadically. On the other side of the coin, staggering your order could lead to uneven pacing. It's little things like this could cause chefs bigger headaches, especially when orders change mid-service or arrive without context. Having an awareness of the behind the scenes makes life easier for all involved.