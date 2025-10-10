Why Restaurants Are Pushing Back Against 'The Customer Is Always Right' Policy

We've all heard the expression "the customer is always right" — be it in a restaurant, at a retail store, on a television show, or from the mouth of a relative. In fact, you may have even heard it brought up by a fellow customer at a restaurant in relation to a dish they weren't particularly thrilled about. But how far does that saying go in today's restaurant environment? And perhaps more importantly, are you, the customer, really in the right in every situation? We asked an expert in client relations to dive into the details of this issue.

Not only does Dr. Frankie Weinberg have hands-on customer service experience as co-owner of Pomelo and Good Catch (two New Orleans restaurants), he's also a principle consultant at Leading Consultation International and a professor of management at Loyola University New Orleans. To him, this expression is a complicated one which can have different implications based on how it's used. "To customers and potential customers, it communicates the company cares about their wellbeing, that their perspective matters, and that the restaurant truly wants to hear them out," he says. But that doesn't tell the whole story. "When taken at face value, it can also communicate to employees that the customer takes precedence over them no matter what, and that can be damaging to employer-employee dynamics." This is one reason why you might see some pushback — it can sometimes be tricky to figure out who's really "right" in any given situation.