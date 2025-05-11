The Best-Kept Secret To Getting VIP Service At A Restaurant
Going out to a restaurant is the highlight of some people's weeks. It's a time to meet up with a date, see some old friends, or clear your head and savor the food alone. We visit these places for a change of scenery and, of course, delicious food. There are ways to get the most out of the dining experience, and it starts with how you show up — and when.
Restaurants are usually busiest from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., during the evening dinner service. Unless you've booked a reservation or arrived as one of the first guests, you're likely to get stuck with longer waiting times for a table and a noisier atmosphere. During the week, most people can only go out after work, and on the weekend, they're looking to have fun and enjoy a bit of nightlife. By going to a restaurant on a weekday, outside the rush hours, you're more likely to get the whole VIP package. Waitstaff won't be as bogged down with orders, and kitchen staff won't be as busy cooking them. Everyone is able to relax more on the off-days.
When you're more likely to receive great service
The key to securing great service at a restaurant is being a great customer. What that means will change from person to person, but it starts with how you talk to people. Using the old "please" and "thank you" goes a long way. On slower restaurant days, you can chat a little more with front-of-house staff, and it gets both of you to have a more positive impression of each other. If you're a returning customer, complimenting the prior service can encourage staff to maintain that image. If you're a new customer, you can just say you're excited to try the menu.
Another way to embody the VIP essence is by showing interest and being interesting. Venture beyond a chicken Caesar salad. For example, saying that you love spicy food and asking the waiter for a spicy dish recommendation can make you stand out as someone confident in their preferences yet willing to take a risk. Sometimes, you might get to taste a new dish the chef's working on before it hits the menu, or maybe the bartender "forgets" to charge you for an extra shot. Visiting restaurants during slow days doesn't guarantee exceptional service everywhere, but it's easier to build a connection, and that's what might seal you the full VIP deal.