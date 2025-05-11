The Best-Kept Secret To Getting VIP Service At A Restaurant

Going out to a restaurant is the highlight of some people's weeks. It's a time to meet up with a date, see some old friends, or clear your head and savor the food alone. We visit these places for a change of scenery and, of course, delicious food. There are ways to get the most out of the dining experience, and it starts with how you show up — and when.

Restaurants are usually busiest from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., during the evening dinner service. Unless you've booked a reservation or arrived as one of the first guests, you're likely to get stuck with longer waiting times for a table and a noisier atmosphere. During the week, most people can only go out after work, and on the weekend, they're looking to have fun and enjoy a bit of nightlife. By going to a restaurant on a weekday, outside the rush hours, you're more likely to get the whole VIP package. Waitstaff won't be as bogged down with orders, and kitchen staff won't be as busy cooking them. Everyone is able to relax more on the off-days.