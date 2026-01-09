How One Costco In Pennsylvania Caters To Amish Shoppers
If you happen to see a horse in a parking lot outside a Costco, you haven't accidentally traveled in time — you're likely just in Lancaster, Pennsylvania. There's a Costco in Lancaster that offers stalls for horse and buggies, making it easier for the local Amish community to get the supplies it needs. While Amish customers certainly aren't the only people permitted to use horse-and-buggy stalls outside businesses in central Pennsylvania, they aren't typically used by other patrons — traveling by horse is not common in Pennsylvania outside of the Amish community.
While some area businesses only offer horse-and-buggy "parking" areas known as hitching posts (similar to a bike rack), others (including Costco) offer full-out stalls (similar to a garage without a door) that serve to protect horses from the elements while their owners are inside getting dry goods, fruits, vegetables, and more. These buggy stalls are a smart move to keep horses safe since they protect horses from distracted drivers. Horses are hitched to posts within the buggy stall comfortably, allowing them a bit of room to move without letting them wander into harm's way.
What Amish Costco members might be buying while their horses chill outside
Seeing a horse and buggy parked outside a Costco can make you wonder what exactly an Amish family might be buying inside a standard American retail store. Many people have the misconception that Amish people make everything from scratch, but this isn't necessarily the case; at least not in today's times. The idea of total self-sufficiency in the Amish community is a myth. While Amish people do heavily rely on one another, they also regularly patronize non-Amish (often referred to as "English") businesses in their communities. While Amish people do not use electricity at home, they don't avoid places that do — they even regularly enjoying having pizza delivered from local restaurants.
So, what exactly might an Amish person purchase at Costco? The simple answer: pretty much any of the standard must-buy items you toss into your cart, except electronics and high-end products. Amish people often have large families, making big-box retail stores such as Costco serious money and time savers. While Amish people make much of their own clothing, they may purchase basics, such as socks and underwear, at Costco or a similar retailer. Families tend to stock up on dry goods (perhaps including peanut butter, corn syrup, and marshmallow fluff to make Amish peanut butter), snacks, dairy products, and fruits and vegetables. While Amish customers are often shopping to feed their own households, they're also often stocking up on ingredients to create their iconic baked goods, such as shoofly pie and stuffed soft pretzels, which they sell at farmers markets, fairs, and festivals in their communities.