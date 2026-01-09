How One Costco In Pennsylvania Caters To Amish Shoppers

Seeing a horse and buggy parked outside a Costco can make you wonder what exactly an Amish family might be buying inside a standard American retail store. Many people have the misconception that Amish people make everything from scratch, but this isn't necessarily the case; at least not in today's times. The idea of total self-sufficiency in the Amish community is a myth. While Amish people do heavily rely on one another, they also regularly patronize non-Amish (often referred to as "English") businesses in their communities. While Amish people do not use electricity at home, they don't avoid places that do — they even regularly enjoying having pizza delivered from local restaurants.

So, what exactly might an Amish person purchase at Costco? The simple answer: pretty much any of the standard must-buy items you toss into your cart, except electronics and high-end products. Amish people often have large families, making big-box retail stores such as Costco serious money and time savers. While Amish people make much of their own clothing, they may purchase basics, such as socks and underwear, at Costco or a similar retailer. Families tend to stock up on dry goods (perhaps including peanut butter, corn syrup, and marshmallow fluff to make Amish peanut butter), snacks, dairy products, and fruits and vegetables. While Amish customers are often shopping to feed their own households, they're also often stocking up on ingredients to create their iconic baked goods, such as shoofly pie and stuffed soft pretzels, which they sell at farmers markets, fairs, and festivals in their communities.