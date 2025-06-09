If You're A Fan Of Fluffernutter Sandwiches, You Need To Know About Amish Peanut Butter Spread
The peanut butter and marshmallow fluff sandwich, also known as a fluffernutter, is a lunchbox staple, and also the official state sandwich of Massachusetts. And it's no wonder as to why. The combination of creamy, rich, and slightly salty peanut butter with fluffy and sweet marshmallow is irresistible. You may think that there is no possible way to improve on the peanut butter and marshmallow combo, but there is one food that brings these two ingredients together in an entirely new and delicious way: Amish peanut butter spread. Also known as Amish church spread, this creamy dip is made by combining peanut butter with corn syrup and marshmallow fluff. The resulting dip is creamy, fluffy, sweet, and very peanut buttery.
While the exact origins of Amish peanut butter spread are unknown, the squirt-able, spreadable, dip-able dish is thought to have come about within the Amish community during the 1900s. Typically, Amish church spread is served at or following church services, which often take place in the homes of members of the community. It's easy to see why this spread took off. It brings together several inexpensive but tasty ingredients that can be used to serve large gatherings with ease. Sometimes called Amish Vegemite, it has proven to be a popular snack within the Amish community and has even grown in popularity among tourists who visit Amish restaurants and markets. You can probably find a bottle of the stuff sitting on the tables of Amish restaurants, right alongside ketchup and mustard, ready to serve atop, or alongside, any number of dishes.
How to make and store your spread
While you can buy Amish peanut butter spread online or at an Amish market, you can also make your own batch of the spread for yourself. It's quite simple to make, actually. All you need are three base ingredients: corn syrup, peanut butter, and marshmallow fluff. The balance of the ingredients tends to lean towards corn syrup, with some recipes calling for use of one cup of syrup per half cup peanut butter and quarter cup of fluff. So the resulting dip will be super sweet and creamy. Typically, light corn syrup is used, as it has a mellow, smooth flavor that won't overpower your peanut butter. You can use other corn syrups, such as dark corn syrup, though it may be too intense, as it contains molasses. If you choose to use this version, you should probably at least cut it with light corn syrup.
You can always alter the proportions to fit your own preferences. You can also alter the ingredients of the dip if you'd like, using maple syrup in place of or alongside your corn syrup. This will add a slightly caramel-like taste to the dip. You can also add in seasonings such as vanilla extract or cinnamon for a bit more complexity. Once you're done making your spread, serve immediately or place in an airtight container and store on the counter or in the fridge. If you decide to keep it chilled, make sure to remove your spread from the fridge and let it come to room temperature before serving so that it has a looser texture, more apt for dipping.
How to serve the spread
In terms of serving up some church spread, the sky really is the limit. Because of its sweet taste and dip-able texture, it makes a great accompaniment to sliced apples. You don't have to stop with apples, however. Feel free to dip foods like marshmallows, pretzels, strawberries, bananas, and graham crackers in the spread, to name but a few. You can also use it as an all-in-one fluffernutter filling. However, it is important to note that it will have a different taste and consistency than your usual fluffernutter, so purists might want to skip this tip. You can also drizzle some on top of ice cream, or add it to a batch of air fryer s'mores.
You can sneak this spread into savory dishes, as well. Try spreading Amish peanut butter spread onto bread and adding sliced bananas and bacon for a slightly less extreme version of Elvis Presley's favorite sandwich. If you're making the spread with maple syrup (or even with the traditional corn syrup), you can use it as a topper for pancakes or waffles. This trick would work especially well with banana, chocolate chip, or even bacon pancakes. Really, there are no limits except for your own personal tastes. You might be surprised at just how many dishes can benefit from a sweet, peanut butter-flavored twist.