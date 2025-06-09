If You're A Fan Of Fluffernutter Sandwiches, You Need To Know About Amish Peanut Butter Spread

The peanut butter and marshmallow fluff sandwich, also known as a fluffernutter, is a lunchbox staple, and also the official state sandwich of Massachusetts. And it's no wonder as to why. The combination of creamy, rich, and slightly salty peanut butter with fluffy and sweet marshmallow is irresistible. You may think that there is no possible way to improve on the peanut butter and marshmallow combo, but there is one food that brings these two ingredients together in an entirely new and delicious way: Amish peanut butter spread. Also known as Amish church spread, this creamy dip is made by combining peanut butter with corn syrup and marshmallow fluff. The resulting dip is creamy, fluffy, sweet, and very peanut buttery.

While the exact origins of Amish peanut butter spread are unknown, the squirt-able, spreadable, dip-able dish is thought to have come about within the Amish community during the 1900s. Typically, Amish church spread is served at or following church services, which often take place in the homes of members of the community. It's easy to see why this spread took off. It brings together several inexpensive but tasty ingredients that can be used to serve large gatherings with ease. Sometimes called Amish Vegemite, it has proven to be a popular snack within the Amish community and has even grown in popularity among tourists who visit Amish restaurants and markets. You can probably find a bottle of the stuff sitting on the tables of Amish restaurants, right alongside ketchup and mustard, ready to serve atop, or alongside, any number of dishes.