The 2-Step Cooking Method For Crispy Bar-Style Pizza Crust

Once you make pizza at home, you may never go back to overpaying for delivery. Homemade pizza is easy and fun, and there are some foolproof tips for making the best homemade dough. For a bar pie, even using store-bought dough is fine. That's because that perfectly crispy, slightly chewy crust is all about the way you cook the dough.

A classic bar-style pizza is a thin-crust version that's crispy on the bottom, but still has a slightly chewy texture when you bite into it. The first part of the process is partially cooking the pizza on a well-oiled, round pan. The dough goes on the pan, then you add the toppings and bake it. As it heats, that oil gently crisps the dough — but the process doesn't stop there. Once the dough is just firm enough to be shifted, gently slide it off the baking sheet and onto a preheated pizza stone (the stone should already be in the oven and extra-hot). Since pizza stones retain heat so well, the bottom of the crust cooks in minutes, rendering an extra-crispy outer layer but stopping just short of crisping the dough all the way through. Suddenly, you have perfect bar-style pizza.