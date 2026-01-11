What It Really Means When Your Ice Cream Is Labeled As 'Frozen Dessert'

If you've ever noticed products in the freezer section at the grocery store (or maybe even on a menu at your favorite fast food place) that are labeled "frozen dessert," you've probably wondered what exactly it means — and why they aren't called ice cream. These products certainly look like ice cream — they are frozen, creamy, and delicious, after all, but are they actually ice cream? That question has more of a legal answer than you might think, and it all boils down to the ingredients.

The U.S. government is pretty strict on how ingredients are labeled when it comes to selling products to the public. Some fast-food chains, like McDonald's, don't even call its shakes, milkshakes, opting for other names for frozen treats, carefully avoiding the words ice cream and milk. This legal requirement is precisely why. The law is very clear about what can and can't be called ice cream. According to the standards of identity, as set forth by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, federal guidelines regulate foods like dairy products. If ice cream doesn't have at least 10% fat from milk or cream, and the milk solids don't make up at least 20% of the content, it can't be called ice cream. It also can't have more than 50% air added to its total weight. Under these guidelines, any product that doesn't meet the criteria must use a different name, which is where the label "frozen dessert" comes into the picture.