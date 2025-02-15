Does The Milk's Fat Content Matter For Baking?

Milk is a crucial component in baking. The ingredient features heavily in desserts like bread pudding, tres leches cakes, and fluffy rhubarb and cardamom oat muffins. Plus, what's a gooey chocolate chip cookie without a chilled glass of milk for dunking? You can even bake fresh bread with your expired milk. Among its many functions, milk contributes moisture, adds flavor, boosts texture and gives crusts that golden brown hue. When it comes to baking with milk, how much does fat content matter?

In many cases, you can swap out dairy milk with one of a different milk fat percentage. However, the substitution can have a noticeable effect on your final product. Typically, the more fat a milk possesses, the more moisture it will add to your baked goods. This means if a recipe calls for whole milk, you usually can grab the 1% in your fridge, but you might be sacrificing richness and texture.