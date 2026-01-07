The Right Way To Add An Egg To Your Ramen For The Best Consistency

Ramen can be a simple convenience dish when you make the quick, packaged variety. However, adding well-chosen toppings can turn any bowl of ramen into a flavorful treat. Many Japanese restaurants top the noodles with a soft-boiled egg, but poaching an egg can add creaminess, a rich yolk flavor, and a soft, enjoyable texture.

Poached eggs are pretty versatile, so much so that you can even use poached eggs to make a salad dressing. In this case, the easiest trick for poaching an egg is to crack it directly into the ramen about three minutes before it finishes cooking. Bring the broth down to a simmer when the noodles are soft enough to spread easily, then make a pocket and crack an egg into the broth. To keep it more intact, you can even use a ladle to create a small pool where the egg won't spread. Similarly, you can scoop the noodles over the egg to help it cook. Once the mixture has simmered and the noodles are fully cooked, you're ready to enjoy your ramen with creamy yolk and egg, which add rich flavor to the dish alongside your other favorite toppings.