The Right Way To Add An Egg To Your Ramen For The Best Consistency
Ramen can be a simple convenience dish when you make the quick, packaged variety. However, adding well-chosen toppings can turn any bowl of ramen into a flavorful treat. Many Japanese restaurants top the noodles with a soft-boiled egg, but poaching an egg can add creaminess, a rich yolk flavor, and a soft, enjoyable texture.
Poached eggs are pretty versatile, so much so that you can even use poached eggs to make a salad dressing. In this case, the easiest trick for poaching an egg is to crack it directly into the ramen about three minutes before it finishes cooking. Bring the broth down to a simmer when the noodles are soft enough to spread easily, then make a pocket and crack an egg into the broth. To keep it more intact, you can even use a ladle to create a small pool where the egg won't spread. Similarly, you can scoop the noodles over the egg to help it cook. Once the mixture has simmered and the noodles are fully cooked, you're ready to enjoy your ramen with creamy yolk and egg, which add rich flavor to the dish alongside your other favorite toppings.
Simple additions for making stellar ramen dishes
Using a poached egg in ramen is just one example of an exciting addition that creates more flavor. One way Rachel Ray transforms ramen into a hearty meal is by adding a jammy egg. You can make jammy eggs by adding them to boiling water for just seven to eight minutes, then shocking the egg in an ice bath to stop the cooking process. This will produce a softer yolk that tastes wonderful in ramen. To create even more flavor, soak the finished egg in a mixture of soy sauce and sake to make Japanese-style soy sauce eggs that will infuse the eggs with rich umami flavor.
Top your ramen with soy sauce eggs and blend in additional ingredients such as vegetables, chicken, or miso to enhance your dish even further. However, if your goal is to add more creaminess, there's one unconventional topping that will completely do the trick. When you make your ramen, add small chunks of Brie cheese to the broth and let them cook. This will create a creamy, ultimately fulfilling ramen dish, as the mild yet earthy Brie blends rather than overpowers it. Combined with your choice of either poached or jammy egg and the other flavorful toppings, you will have created a masterpiece to be savored any time of day.