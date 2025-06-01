There's No Need For Dressing When You Top Your Salad With This Morning Staple

You don't always need a fancy vinaigrette or balsamic vinegar to pull a salad together. Sometimes, all it takes is a perfectly poached egg. A soft poached egg is more than just a regular breakfast staple. On a salad, it can actually be the dressing. Once that golden yolk breaks and spills across your greens, it coats everything in a naturally rich, slightly creamy sauce. It clings to leafy greens and adds a luxurious texture that bottled dressings just can't replicate. It's warm, savory, and totally effortless.

Here's how to make it work: For a side salad, one perfectly poached egg is enough to coat everything evenly. But if you're building a full-on meal salad with grains, roasted veggies, or something heartier like chicken or steak, you'll want two eggs to really stretch that yolky "dressing" across your bowl.

You don't need to stop at just the egg, either. Because the yolk is such a simple, neutral base, it takes well to seasoning. A pinch of flaky salt and freshly cracked black pepper is a classic combo, but you can build on it depending on the taste you prefer. Want something more earthy? Add smoked paprika. Want something bright and zesty? A squeeze of lemon or a dusting of chili flakes works wonders. You can also drizzle a little olive oil alongside the yolk for added silkiness, or toss in finely grated Parmesan for a savory boost. The yolk plays well with just about everything, so you're pretty much spoiled for choice.