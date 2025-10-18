How Rachael Ray Transforms A Basic Bowl Of Ramen Into A Hearty Meal

Instant ramen sometimes gets written off as a lazy dinner but Rachael Ray has a different take on the dish, which she explains in an interview with EatingWell. She swears by adding in a few smart additions like a jammy egg, some tofu, and fresh vegetables to turn those pre-packaged noodles into something seriously satisfying that will still only take you 15 minutes to throw together.

The jammy egg is essential here, you should boil it for about seven minutes — exactly how long you need to boil eggs for the jammy yolks of your dreams will also depend on water temperature and space in the pot. Once cooked, Ray soaks the egg in sake and soy sauce, essentially turning it into what is called shoyu tamago (soy sauce eggs) in Japan. The combination of soy sauce and egg creates a pure umami bomb that is then balanced out by the sake. From there, Ray likes to throw in layers in tofu for extra protein as well as fresh vegetables — she's partial to spinach, cabbage, scallions, and beansprouts, and we think carrots, kale, and fresh herbs would also work really well here.

To really elevate your store-bought ramen, consider adding more to the broth, too. Ray swears by upgrading the broth with tahini and miso, which will add some real creaminess to it. You can also achieve that with a spoonful of peanut butter or coconut milk if that's what you have on hand. And this will sound shocking, but stirring some small cubes of brie can be a surprisingly creamy addition to ramen that actually works.