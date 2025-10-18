How Rachael Ray Transforms A Basic Bowl Of Ramen Into A Hearty Meal
Instant ramen sometimes gets written off as a lazy dinner but Rachael Ray has a different take on the dish, which she explains in an interview with EatingWell. She swears by adding in a few smart additions like a jammy egg, some tofu, and fresh vegetables to turn those pre-packaged noodles into something seriously satisfying that will still only take you 15 minutes to throw together.
The jammy egg is essential here, you should boil it for about seven minutes — exactly how long you need to boil eggs for the jammy yolks of your dreams will also depend on water temperature and space in the pot. Once cooked, Ray soaks the egg in sake and soy sauce, essentially turning it into what is called shoyu tamago (soy sauce eggs) in Japan. The combination of soy sauce and egg creates a pure umami bomb that is then balanced out by the sake. From there, Ray likes to throw in layers in tofu for extra protein as well as fresh vegetables — she's partial to spinach, cabbage, scallions, and beansprouts, and we think carrots, kale, and fresh herbs would also work really well here.
To really elevate your store-bought ramen, consider adding more to the broth, too. Ray swears by upgrading the broth with tahini and miso, which will add some real creaminess to it. You can also achieve that with a spoonful of peanut butter or coconut milk if that's what you have on hand. And this will sound shocking, but stirring some small cubes of brie can be a surprisingly creamy addition to ramen that actually works.
Broth, balance, and more ideas to try
Rachael Ray keeps all the simple and convenient elements of using store-bought packaged ramen, but simply builds the bowl with layers of texture and flavor to elevate it into a whole new experience. And ramen is all about balance — the soft and jammy egg should complement the chewy noodles, the tofu will bring a meaty texture, and the fresh vegetables add a little crunch and color. That's really all you really need, but there's plenty more room to play.
Ray also loves to incorporate some other fantastic additions to her homemade ramen. Not a big fan of tofu? Use rotisserie chicken to bulk it out, which is also a great way to use up leftovers. Vegetarians could sub in soy-roasted mushrooms (Ray loves hen-of-the-woods for this) or throw in some dumplings from the freezer to make it a more filling meal. And if you have some on hand, kimchi makes a wonderful addition to ramen, bringing a hit of heat and tang that can balance out the broth — especially important if you made it creamier with tahini, cheese, or peanut butter.
Finally, the smallest touches at the end can really elevate the whole meal. Garnishes like a handful of roasted sesame seeds, a sprinkle of furikake, a squeeze of lime, or a drizzle of sesame oil or sriracha as you serve will make your ramen feel restaurant-worthy. A good bowl of ramen doesn't need to be expensive or complicated, but it does need little imagination and, of course, a bowl big enough to catch any drips.