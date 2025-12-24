Do You Really Need To Dunk Boiled Eggs In Cold Water? What You Need To Know

Chefs often share numerous methods for making perfect hard-boiled eggs, including the cooking process, timing, and whether you need to plunge boiled eggs into an ice bath. The answer really depends on your needs; however, there are benefits to cooling boiled eggs in cold water.

Eggs continue to cook when they are removed from the heat, so placing them in an ice bath for 15 minutes — known as shocking — prevents overcooking, which can cause the green color around the yolk to form. It's also one way to make hard-boiled eggs easier to peel, because shocking causes the egg whites to contract, pulling the thin membrane that surrounds the egg away from the shell. Shocking the egg is also said to prevent the formation of the common indent that usually occurs by allowing the space between the membrane and the egg to fill out completely, creating a more ideal shape. This is good if you want your eggs right away, but some cooks believe shocking can cause the shell to develop microcracks, which may allow bacteria in and reduce the amount of time they can be stored safely in the fridge.

There are more hard-boiled egg hacks you can use to effectively peel your eggs as well, including adding oil or vinegar to the boiling water. And some cooks skip boiling eggs altogether, making the case for steaming hard-boiled eggs instead to make easily peeled, perfectly tender eggs by allowing them to cool naturally.