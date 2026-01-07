How Old-School 'Sad Cake' Got Its Name

We have just the thing to turn that frown upside down. Ironically, that thing is called sad cake. Contrary to its glum name, sad cake is actually quite the treat. Though exact recipes vary, a typical sad cake is made with Bisquick, eggs, butter, and brown sugar. Some recipes call for pecans and/or coconut. It's a dense, super-sweet confection with a texture similar to a brownie or blondie and a gooey, butter-cake taste.

So, how did it come to be named sad cake? The dour name comes not from any emotion it might inspire, but from the way it collapses after baking. The term comes from a concept in English baking. Originally, "sad" meant a baked good that failed to rise in the oven, or else entirely flopped once pulled from the heat. When it comes to sad cakes, this collapse is entirely intentional and pivotal to its dense texture (which comes from the use of Bisquick, a mix that includes fat, flour, a leavening agent, and salt). It's most often used for pancakes, biscuits, or waffles, though it also comes in handy for other dishes, such as the super-retro cheeseburger pie. This mix paired with the addition of rich ingredients, such as brown sugar, butter, and eggs, gives it its brownie- or blondie-like texture. It's absolutely delicious — even if it is a bit sad looking.