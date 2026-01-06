When Two Bold Flavors Collide, Chicken Wings Get An Instant Upgrade
When you think of classic chicken wings, maybe you think plain, well-seasoned wings with a perfectly crispy, buttered exterior or spicy, Buffalo-style wings with that iconic sauce. But there are so many ways to turn this staple meal into a flavorful dish — for one, try combining hot honey and Old Bay seasoning.
Each ingredient packs a powerful punch on its own. Hot honey has a sweet, spicy profile from honey enhanced with dried red pepper flakes, which infuses a hint of heat into every drizzle. Old Bay seasoning is a blend of various herbs and spices, such as paprika, dry mustard, and red pepper, which all give it a little heat, a little salt, and a whole lot of flavor. Putting the two together is a genius way to get chicken wings bursting with flavor. However, there are a few different ways you can add the two, and each creates a different flavor intensity.
How to add hot honey and Old Bay to your wings
If you have a little extra time before cooking, marinate the wings for a few hours in Old Bay-seasoned buttermilk. This infuses that flavor from the start. Another method is to rub the wings with a paste made from Old Bay and oil so the flavor infuses while the wings cook. For a less-intense Old Bay flavor, simply toss the cooked wings in the seasoning at the end. You still get that signature taste, but it doesn't infuse as much into the chicken.
As for the hot honey, consider making an easy homemade version so you can adjust the heat level as desired. Regardless of using homemade or store-bought, keep it simple by tossing the wings in warmed-up hot honey (this makes it easier to work with) and Old Bay once they're cooked. For an extra-sticky wing, coat them in honey toward the end of the cooking process; this heat helps that honey caramelize on the wings. On a similar note, it's best not to add the honey to the wings prior to the cooking process; honey tends to burn when it's under high heat for an extended period of time. The exact method you use between each of these ingredients is up to you — all of them impart major flavor.