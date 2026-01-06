When Two Bold Flavors Collide, Chicken Wings Get An Instant Upgrade

If you have a little extra time before cooking, marinate the wings for a few hours in Old Bay-seasoned buttermilk. This infuses that flavor from the start. Another method is to rub the wings with a paste made from Old Bay and oil so the flavor infuses while the wings cook. For a less-intense Old Bay flavor, simply toss the cooked wings in the seasoning at the end. You still get that signature taste, but it doesn't infuse as much into the chicken.

As for the hot honey, consider making an easy homemade version so you can adjust the heat level as desired. Regardless of using homemade or store-bought, keep it simple by tossing the wings in warmed-up hot honey (this makes it easier to work with) and Old Bay once they're cooked. For an extra-sticky wing, coat them in honey toward the end of the cooking process; this heat helps that honey caramelize on the wings. On a similar note, it's best not to add the honey to the wings prior to the cooking process; honey tends to burn when it's under high heat for an extended period of time. The exact method you use between each of these ingredients is up to you — all of them impart major flavor.