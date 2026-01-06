The Crowd-Pleasing Chili's Wings Order That Won't Leave You Feeling Hungry

The Party Platters are perfect for anything from watching a football game to feeding some hungry teens. If you want to make sure you have enough food, Chili's actually offers a bunch of different Party Platters. To get the most bang for your buck, pair the wings Party Platter with two chips and salsa Party Platters. At just $12 each, two of these platters costs less than one of any other kind, and it's an easy snack that fills everyone up quickly (though we admit we often skip this appetizer when we eat there). For another appetizer that feeds a crowd but doesn't cost a ton, ask for several orders of fries. Chili's offers a side of fries for $3.79, so if you incorporate a few of these, guests can pick at them along with the other snacks — and you still spend less than you would on another Party Platter.

Chili's implies its Party Platters can only be ordered to-go, so don't expect to bring a crowd to Chili's and dine for a deal. However, each location is different, and it doesn't explicitly say on the chain's website that you can't order them for dine-in. You could always call ahead and confirm whether you can order it as a sit-down meal or not.