The Crowd-Pleasing Chili's Wings Order That Won't Leave You Feeling Hungry
Chili's is a fast-casual restaurant known for its American-style cuisine. Crispy Chicken Dippers and Big Mouth Bites are two of the chain's most-loved, highest-ranked menu items, but if you're feeding a crowd, you need a little more food than what comes in a standard appetizer. Chili's offers a massive Party Platter of wings in two sizes for a crowd-pleasing dish that should have everyone feeling full.
Chili's Party Platter wings come in boneless or bone-in options (for what it's worth, we ranked the boneless wings one of the best Chili's appetizers), and each can come with either 32 or 48 wings. The number of wings you order depends on your party size, but the restaurant suggests the wing platters serve between six and eight people (somewhere between five and eight wings per person). The wings come with ranch or blue cheese, and you can choose up to two sauces for the platter: Nashville hot, Buffalo, house barbecue, honey chipotle, or Sweet Chili Zing. You can also opt for no-sauce. While prices vary by location, the boneless wings cost either $42 or $56 depending on the size, while the bone-in wings cost either $50 or $65.
Chili's offers all kinds of Party Platters
The Party Platters are perfect for anything from watching a football game to feeding some hungry teens. If you want to make sure you have enough food, Chili's actually offers a bunch of different Party Platters. To get the most bang for your buck, pair the wings Party Platter with two chips and salsa Party Platters. At just $12 each, two of these platters costs less than one of any other kind, and it's an easy snack that fills everyone up quickly (though we admit we often skip this appetizer when we eat there). For another appetizer that feeds a crowd but doesn't cost a ton, ask for several orders of fries. Chili's offers a side of fries for $3.79, so if you incorporate a few of these, guests can pick at them along with the other snacks — and you still spend less than you would on another Party Platter.
Chili's implies its Party Platters can only be ordered to-go, so don't expect to bring a crowd to Chili's and dine for a deal. However, each location is different, and it doesn't explicitly say on the chain's website that you can't order them for dine-in. You could always call ahead and confirm whether you can order it as a sit-down meal or not.