Why We Always Avoid Ordering This Basic Appetizer From Chili's
Whether you've been a passionate participant in the Applebee's vs. Chili's burger debate for years or Chili's is only on your radar thanks to the TikTok-famous Triple Dipper, one thing is clear: Chili's knows how to draw attention. From classic Buffalo wings to full-blown surf n' turf, the range of flavors and generous portions are central to the chain restaurant's experience.
But even on a menu built to satisfy just about all tastes, there are missteps and items that you should probably just avoid. With such a range, we did what anyone would do and decided to taste and rank all of Chili's appetizers. We considered taste and texture in addition to cost while putting together our ranking, which is why we were not expecting to place trusty 'ole Chili's Chips and Salsa in last place. It's the cheapest appetizer on the menu at $6.59 (although the price may vary depending on location), and on paper, it seems like a safe, even foolproof choice. But when we dug in, the flaws were impossible to ignore.
Why Chili's chips and salsa fell flat
At first bite, Chili's chips and salsa felt familiar: Warm, lightly salted tortilla chips paired with a classic red salsa. But since we ranked them dead last, you already know things took a turn for the worse. The chips, though admirably salty and crunchy when eaten solo, were heartbreakingly thin. We ran into this disappointment with the chips and salsa, but also with Chili's quesos and guac. They snap almost instantly under the weight of the salsa, which says something about the chips considering the salsa's unfortunately watery texture.
The salsa was sort of like the culinary equivalent of a shrug. It didn't have the zingy spice or herby zest we typically expect from a good salsa, and we were hoping for some more chunkiness. It's clear Chili's aimed for a one-size-fits-all formula, but the result is so generic, it could be outpaced by a jar of your favorite store-brand salsa.
Bottom line: Our expectations for a chips and salsa starter may be low, but they're not nonexistent. We expected texture, zest, and a reason to reach for a second bite. Instead, we were left disappointed with fragments of broken chips swimming in our watery salsa. If you're looking to start your meal off strong, there are better choices on the Chili's menu!