Why We Always Avoid Ordering This Basic Appetizer From Chili's

Whether you've been a passionate participant in the Applebee's vs. Chili's burger debate for years or Chili's is only on your radar thanks to the TikTok-famous Triple Dipper, one thing is clear: Chili's knows how to draw attention. From classic Buffalo wings to full-blown surf n' turf, the range of flavors and generous portions are central to the chain restaurant's experience.

But even on a menu built to satisfy just about all tastes, there are missteps and items that you should probably just avoid. With such a range, we did what anyone would do and decided to taste and rank all of Chili's appetizers. We considered taste and texture in addition to cost while putting together our ranking, which is why we were not expecting to place trusty 'ole Chili's Chips and Salsa in last place. It's the cheapest appetizer on the menu at $6.59 (although the price may vary depending on location), and on paper, it seems like a safe, even foolproof choice. But when we dug in, the flaws were impossible to ignore.